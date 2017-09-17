- Tips for Heating and Cooling a Small Home (10/25/20)
8 Secrets To Living Longer
We have all heard of people who live for 100 years and beyond. To many of us, this seems impossible given the type of lifestyle we live and the increasing rate of environmental pollution. But with some strategies and a change of lifestyle, it is possible to live up to 100 years. This post will look into some of the practices you can adopt to add more years in your life.
Eat Well
Embrace a diet full of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables have anti-aging nutrients and reduce the risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. It is also important you do not overeat. Eating less lowers the production of T3, a hormone that slows metabolism and speeds up the aging process.
Be Active
You need to embrace an active lifestyle. An active lifestyle keeps the heart healthy and prevents early onset of diseases. It also increases the level of anti-aging compounds in the body. Sign up for a gym membership in your neighborhood or take a walk around the park every evening. You can also perform light exercises such as swimming, riding a bicycle, running and doing push-ups. The most important thing is that you be active throughout for the rest of your life.
Be Calm and Spend Time With Family
We live in a world where everyone is in a rat race trying to get as much wealth as they can. In the process, we forget about our overall well-being and ignore the importance of family. For you to live longer, you must keep calm and spend more time with your family. Having good relationships with your family makes you happier and more contented with life. The more happy and contented you are, the lower the likelihood you will develop cardiovascular diseases.
Quit Smoking and Drink Responsibly
Having a pair of healthy lungs is one of the secrets to longevity. So quit smoking and avoid drinking irresponsibly. Smoking and drinking can damage your arteries and destroy your lungs, leading to premature death. If you can't quit smoking and drinking due to addiction, seek help from a rehabilitation center.
Avoid Too Much Sunlight
Exposing yourself to too much sun can increase the risk of skin cancer. It can also lead to early onset of wrinkles, fine lines and saggy skin. Stay out of the sun as much as you can. If you work outdoors and cannot avoid being exposed to the sun, then use a sunscreen. Look for a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. And do not focus only on the face. Consider the splotches and damage spots on your chest and neck too.
Be social
Some people tend to enjoy themselves when they are alone. This may work to their disadvantage since research shows that those who don’t have a strong network of friends and family are at a greater risk of developing heart disease. Too much loneliness can lead to frequent inflammations and contribute to high cholesterol levels in the blood. Reach out to friends and family at least once a week and enjoy yourself together.
Sleep Well
Many people ignore the importance of having enough sleep. Lack of adequate sleep increases the chances of developing age-related diseases such as dementia, arthritis, heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Ensure you sleep for at least seven hours every night. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillow and get rid of any noise that might affect your sleep. If you have a sleep condition, such as apnea, restless leg syndrome or insomnia, seek help from a sleep expert.
Achieving longevity is a target you can reach if you make some changes in your life. If you want to live longer, eat well, exercise regularly, be social, use supplements, avoid smoking and drinking and sleep well.
