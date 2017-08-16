- Tips for Moving in 2020 (9/23/20)
9 Basic Office Supplies Every Business Needs
When setting up offices for your business, no matter the size, it's crucial to make sure you have the right office supplies. While different types of businesses may require supplies specific to their fields, there are also certain basic office supplies that every business will need. Here are nine of the most important office supplies to have around, along with brief explanations of the uses of each.
1. Multiple Types of Paper
The most obvious item but one you can never have too much of, any business will need a variety of paper types. Plain sheets of paper for your printer and copier should be bought in bulk, while you'll also want to have notebooks around so you and your employees can jot down notes. (Basic Office Supplies Every Business Needs) In addition, you'll want at least a packet or two of higher-quality photo paper for printing images or important documents.
2. Wireless Routers
In the modern internet age, wireless routers have become a must-have office supply to keep all of your business' devices connected. Ideally, you'll want to have multiple routers to ensure fast, reliable internet for all corners of the office, as nothing hurts productivity like a slow internet connection.
3. Furniture
No matter your business, you'll need lots of furniture. Start with desks and desk chairs, but you'll also want to have comfortable chairs and couches around the office for when employees need a break. Also remember not to overlook organizational pieces, such as filing cabinets and chests of drawers, to keep documents and office supplies sorted.
4. Mailing Supplies
You'll need a wide variety of mailing supplies in your office for the times you need to send physical mail. Buy envelopes and stamps in bulk so you're never out when you need to send invoices or paychecks. Makes sure to have a variety of envelope types both letter size and manila.
5. Stapler and Paper Clips
Even if your business is attempting to go paperless, it's still crucial to have a stapler and a supply of paper clips in each office. When printing out copies of presentations or other important reports, employees will need to be able to staple or paper-clip sheets together to keep pages in order.
6. Writing Implements
Your business will need a variety of writing implements, including pens in a variety of ink colors and pencils for when erasing may be necessary. Considering how often pens and pencils go missing, it's also a good idea to buy in bulk and have plenty of extra writing implements in every cubicle or briefing room.
7. Folders
For organizational purposes, you'll want a variety of folder types. Pocket folders and accordion folders are great to have around to keep documents organized, while you'll also want file folders for important financial or legal documents, and because they look more professional in meetings.
8. Telephones, Conference Phones and Headsets
To keep communication running smoothly between employees and with customers, you'll need to have office phones in each cubicle and conference phones for conference rooms. Some type of office headphone, whether a cordless or wireless headset, is also good to have around, as they've become standard for office telephone communication.
9. Pushpins and Thumbtacks
Although they are often overlooked when purchasing office supplies, pushpins and thumbtacks, as well as board to use them with, have tons of uses around the office. Employees may use them to hang personal photos or an organizational calendar, and being able to hang up important notes or reminders is also extremely useful to keep things organized.
