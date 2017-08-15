- Tips for Moving in 2020 (9/23/20)
Easy Ways to Save Money Around the Home
Everyone is looking for ways to save money around their homes. The cost of living is high in towns and states around the country and saving money is usually at the top of everyone’s to-do list. Read on for some easy ways to save money in your home.
Switch Light bulbs
We all turn the lights off and on every day. If you update your old, cheap light bulbs to compact fluorescent ones you could see huge savings on your next electric bill. For example, if you replace one frequently used light bulb in your home with a bulb that has earned the Energy Star certification, you will see a savings of around $75 per year. Fluorescent bulbs do cost more than traditional bulbs to purchase, but the money and power they save you in the long run will be worth it.
Bottled Water
Do you hate to drink out of your tap but don’t like the money you spend on bottled water every week? Consider investing in water filter for a very simple and cost-effective way to get the most out of your beverage. A basic water filter could save you over a hundred dollars a year if you are already spending five dollars a week on bottled water for your family. Plus, it’s great for the environment because you are depositing less into your local landfill!
Go Generic
There are so many choices when it comes to food shopping in terms of brand names and costs. Going generic on the items you really don’t care as much about is one easy way to save a lot of money over time. It’s ok to pay more for quality items that you really care about, such as meats and vegetables. But many staple items can be purchased for much less if you bypass the brand name and go for the store brand instead. This also goes for toiletries, pet supplies and cleaning supplies.
Repair Your Own Car
Do you watch videos online a lot? Well, put that time to good use and start learning how to fix your own car yourself. Repairing your own vehicle can help you save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per year for just one car in your household. You can ask friends or family if they know how to fix certain issues or you can just search for a how-to video online and learn yourself! Almost every repair problem can be found online with a video showing you how to fix the issue. You can even buy parts online which will help save you even more money.
Program Your Thermostat or Purchase a Smart Thermostat
Keeping your home warm during the winter and cool in the summer is important, but it can be very costly to your wallet to keep the temperature the same day and night. Don’t heat or cool your home while no one is there! Instead, program your thermostat to go off when everyone leaves for the day and to turn back on when someone is due back home. You may also wish to invest in a smart thermostat. These thermostats will link to an app on your phone so that you can control the temperature anywhere, anytime. The initial investment will be worth the money you save over the years.
Fix Any Leaks
It may not seem that a couple of drops of leaking water could add up to much but it can over time. A leaky faucet or toilet can waste thousands of gallons of water per year, which could add up to hundreds of dollars extra on your water bill. Take the time and spend the small amount of money it costs to fix a leak as soon as it happens. There are dozens of how-to videos online that will take you step-by-step through the process. It is also environmentally friendly to save water at the same time!
Follow these steps on how to save in your own home and watch your savings account build up quicker than you would have ever thought!
