Understanding Financial Markets
Financial markets are trading platforms for securities, currencies and other financial instruments. Economic growth in countries around the world owes their success to among other initiatives, an increase in the operations of the financial markets. Governments and investors alike stand to benefit greatly from the ongoing activities of the financial markets. Investors looking to start capitalizing on the opportunities on these platforms, ought to begin the investment journey from an understanding financial markets of what the markets are and how best to build on the returns on the investment made. Here are some of the most established investment avenues in the financial sector.
Money Markets
Money markets appeal to investors who seek to make a return from short-term maturities. As an investor, the monetary consideration made in exchange for securities is referred to as a principle amount. Once the investment matures within several days in a year, the amount an investor is set to receive includes the principle and interest on the principle. If you are planning to participate in the market, the following securities are available to you. They include municipal notes, commercial paper, treasury bills, Eurodollars and repurchase agreements (repo).
In certain engagements, the money markets are referred to as cash investments. Such reference is attributed not only to its short maturity period but also in light of the high liquidity nature of the transactions. Most experts would advise for investment in the money markets, and in view of the safe appeal for conservative investors, it passes as sound judgment. However, as an investor, you should be prepared for lower returns these securities offer compared to other opportunities in the financial sector.
Inter-bank and Forex Market
This market segment deals with the trading in currencies and is relatively younger than the stock and money markets. Inter-bank markets offer currency trading but as a reserve for the financial institutions and banks. All other individuals and companies get to trade in the Forex market. The most impressive attribute of this market is the lack of a central trading point. It is considered by financial players, as the most liquid market and the largest globally owing to its 24-hour operation for a five-day period in a week. From its inception and for the greater part of its existence, Forex markets’ participants mainly involved large corporations, financial institutions, hedge funds, central banks and wealthy individuals. This has since changed and with the growing number of online tutorials individuals have an opportunity to participate and cash in on the returns in the Forex market. All you need is a Forex demo to practice and get started on as an investor in the market.
Capital Markets
Several companies, public or private, at some point need a capital boost for the success of their growth targets. Such companies then offer shares for investors interested in owning part of the enterprise. For an investor, you stand to own a portion of the company through the purchase of stocks or securities offered. Doing this earns you the title of a shareholder. As a shareholder, you have a right in participating in the decision-making process.
The broad capital market is divided into two categories namely the stock or equity market and the bond market. Equity markets deal with the purchase and sale of shares from public companies and not privately held concerns. Shares earn a return in the form of a dividend payout against your shareholding and trade in the same stocks could make a profit. All these financial return avenues are beneficial to an investor. The trade of shares can be made in a primary market, where the securities are issued for the first time. You could also participate in the secondary market, where a subsequent kind of trading take place.
Bond markets operate differently from the stock markets. A bond is referred to as a debt investment that earns a fixed interest to an investor in a defined period and a loan amount to the company. Corporate bonds, treasury bonds, municipal bonds, as well as treasury bills and notes, are the main categories in the bond market.
The financial market is dynamic, and the investment opportunities are equally more. It is wise to settle for opportunities that are the best fit for you and that are anchored on years of proven success. Doing this offers the right path for making valuable returns as an investor.
