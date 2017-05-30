*Menu
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
Dealing with insurance problems for your business and home

Posted Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 11:59 PM

The insurance industry has gradually grown due to the increasing number of home and business owners who are in demand for protection against unexpected perils. As a result, global insurance premiums grew in inflation-adjusted terms by 2.7 percent to above $4 trillion in 2010. The Internet has also contributed to the rapid development of the industry by widening its scope. With this trend, you can now go online to find favorable rates. Problems, however, are inevitable at times when filing claims. Therefore, there are precise procedures for dealing with insurance problems for your home or business.


How to Deal with Insurance Problems for Your Business

Business insurance policies cover the business, business proprietor, and sometimes the employees. The cover may be financial support to repair a business property after a disaster, or to augment income lost during a restoration period. The following are some notable problems and how you can deal with them.


1. Insufficient Business Coverage

Standard policies may sufficiently cover the business, but some industries benefit from extra specialty commercial insurance coverage. You should, therefore, consult with your insurance agent to ensure that they have adequate coverage policies. It is important to buy additional policies if they are not providing extra coverage.


2. Dealing with Expenses

The law requires the employer to buy certain insurance policies including workers’ compensation. You should, therefore, take some steps to ensure that you maximize your money and save where possible by investing in such policies. Ensure also that you research on the insurance companies that deal with your business type.


3. Handling Claims

The primary purpose of your insurance cover is to protect your assets, and you may need to file a claim to restore your business after a loss. Inform the state insurance department or an attorney if you fail to get an immediate solution. Nevertheless, just because the insurance agency denied your claim does not mean that they are in the wrong; and therefore, you should first obtain an explanation from them.


How to Deal with Insurance Problems for Your Home

Some homeowners file insurance claims regularly and always get into trouble with their insurers. This is because these claims are recorded, and the insurers will require them to pay higher premiums to cover their frequent protection needs or risk cancellation of their coverage. The following steps are, therefore, necessary.


1. Dealing With Small Claims

To avoid losing your coverage or undergoing a long process before getting your claims, do not file claims for losses that are within your reach such as broken windows. Instead, preserve your insurance for major disasters by handling the small issues. This is because the small claims have the equal administrative costs as the larger ones.


2. File Your Claims within the Accepted Time

A complaint against the insurer on your insurance policy must be submitted within 12 months after the incidence of the loss. This is because the insurer may give mixed messages when you are filing the claims that will require you to request certain documentation in a conventional format to perfect your claim. By filing for the claims early, therefore, means that you will get a solution in time.


3. Use an Insurance Broker or Agent

An insurance broker or agent can be useful in resolving the conflicts fairly. They also have a good rapport with the insurance firm and know where they can easily find help. You only have to provide them with your details, and they will handle everything else.


4. Inform the State and Get an Attorney

The state officials dealing with insurance issues will be quick to respond if they find out that your rights are being violated. Thus, ensure that you inform them before opting for an attorney for further guidance. You should, however, remember that the attorney requires more time before you get the claims.


Business and homeowners’ insurance policies secure and protect your property against major damages. Therefore, avoid problems with the insurance companies by knowing your history, your current coverage, and the process for filing future claims. Most importantly, follow the right procedure when filing the claims.

