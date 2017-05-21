- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
Ways to organize your life
Many people have a habit of forgetting to complete certain tasks during the day or avoiding stress due to a chaotic and unorganized lifestyle. From job responsibilities to maintaining the home, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. If you want to organize your life and enjoy having more stress-free days, there are a few important tips to follow.
Use a Planner
It's impossible to remember each upcoming event or appointment throughout the month, making it necessary to use a planner each day. You can write down phone dates, notes, and reminders that will prevent you from feeling overwhelmed with everything that you need to complete. The planner that you use should also include an extensive to-do list that reminds you to vacuum, respond to your emails, or book a hair appointment.
Create a Budget
Creating a budget will allow you to determine where each dollar should be spent to avoid overdrafting your account or acquiring debt. Calculate your household income and write down all of your monthly expenses to determine how you should spend your money. Create a category for miscellaneous expenses that are not always consistent, which can include haircuts, oil changes for your car, and birthday gifts for your family members and friends. You can also use a budget app on your smartphone to track your spending habits and alert you if you have an upcoming payment or a bill that is past due.
Purge Your Home
The condition of your home setting can cause you to feel anxious or unorganized if it's not maintained well. Make it a point to purge your home by ridding each room of any items that haven't been used in the last year. Purge your closets, children's rooms, and the kitchen to free up extra space that will create a more relaxing setting to spend time in.
You can also book self storage to store different furniture items or appliances that are cluttering the home. You can easily access the items without having to keep them on your property.
Avoid Committing to Everything
It can be easy to feel unorganized in life when you overload your schedule with too many activities. Prioritize your requests and only commit to a few events or activities each week to avoid feeling stressed or pressed on time. You'll also want to schedule a day each week where you can rest and avoid working or being away from the home to ensure that you can recharge and avoid burnout.
Make Digital Copies
Back up all of your documents by scanning everything onto a hard drive or cloud service to avoid losing all of your information. You can shred the hard copies to avoid cluttering your home office and keep your filing cabinet more organized. Work towards going 100 percent paperless to create a more updated setting that is modern and streamlined.
Avoid Distractions
One of the most common causes of low productivity levels is due to distractions that can occur throughout the day and can make it easy to become sidetracked. Avoid keeping your personal phone close and opt for obtaining a different phone for business. Create a discipline of only checking your social media accounts or phone a few times to stay focused and avoid taking frequent breaks from your work.
Work Smarter
Take important steps to work more efficiently throughout the day and reorganize your business or office while away from the home. Create a new way of managing your emails and add folders on your computer that support the business to avoid having clutter on your desktop. You'll also want to keep a list of all of your passwords in a safe place to make it easy access all of your personal and work-related accounts.
Check Expiration Dates
It's important to check all of the expiration dates in your medicine and kitchen to avoid using products that are no longer safe to consume. Keep canned goods that are new in the back of the pantry to ensure that you use older products first if they're still good.
When you want to organize your life and feel more in control of each aspect of it, there are a few important tips to follow. With the right steps taken, you can have peace of mind knowing that you'll have more productivity and can begin to enjoy a higher quality of life.
