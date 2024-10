President Joe Biden speaks to the media in the White House press room, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during an event at the Redford Township Fire Department North Station in Redford Township, Mich., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A police officer covers a topless activist of the Femen feminist group protesting against Russia-Iran military cooperation in front of the Iran Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives cry over the coffin of Ihor Kusochek, Ukrainian soldier of the Azov brigade who was killed at the frontline in Toretsk, during his funeral ceremony in Bobrovytsia, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Friday Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man runs for cover as a smoke raises in the background following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ziv Abud talks about the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, at the Nova music festival during an interview at her house in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Abud survived, protected by the crush of bodies above her, in a roadside bomb shelter near the Kibbutz Reim. Her boyfriend, Eliya Cohen, was taken captive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lesley Dzik, left, and her husband, Matt, embrace each other while praying with Richard Wellbank at The Vineyard Church in Urbana, Ill., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Lesley, a Republican, and Matt, a Democrat, have navigated issues common to so many marriages, from parenting to money. But politics? That's complicated. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrians carry their luggage as they cross on foot into Syria through a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike to cut the road between the Lebanese and the Syrian checkpoints, at the Masnaa crossing, in the eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Samer Husseini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Personnel from Urban Search and Rescue Utah Task Force 1 work in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Erwin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flooded houses after a heavy rain in the village of Luke, near Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50 kms west of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert Oroz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A part of the Negro River is dry at the port in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, amid severe drought. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) ASSOCIATED PRESS

INEOS Britannia sailing team competes during the Louis Vuitton Cup Final Day 7 at the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) ASSOCIATED PRESS