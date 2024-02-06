All sections
WorldDecember 14, 2024

Woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault acknowledges inconsistencies

A woman who accused rappers

HALLIE GOLDEN, Associated Press
FILE - Jay-Z smiles ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE - Jay-Z smiles ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

A woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 at an awards show after-party has acknowledged certain inconsistencies in her story, while her lawyer said he will continue to vet her claims.

The unnamed woman described being driven from Rochester, New York, to New York City for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000 and then Combs’ limo driver offering her a ride to an after-party, NBC News reported on Friday. She claimed she spoke with musicians Benji Madden and his brother at the party, and her father picked her up after the alleged assault.

But a representative of the Maddens confirmed to NBC that they were on tour in the Midwest during the VMAs, while her father said he doesn’t remember the drive home of more than five hours. The woman’s friend who reportedly drove her to the awards has since died, NBC reported.

The woman had first sued Combs, alleging she was raped at an after-party, and then amended the lawsuit Sunday to include a new allegation that Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, also was at the party and participated in the sexual assault.

Jay-Z said in a statement that the article proves Tony Buzbee, a personal injury lawyer in Houston, filed a false complaint against him for money and fame.

“This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press,” he said. “True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.”

Buzbee told The Associated in an email that if someone raises a new issue which didn’t previously exist, her legal team's job is to continue collecting facts and evidence.

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, asked the court to dismiss the case, saying in a statement, “It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press.”

The woman admitted to making “some mistakes” when recalling that night, but said she stands by her allegations.

The litigation is part of a wave of sexual assault lawsuits levied against Combs as the hip-hop mogul remains in custody in New York awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The unnamed woman said that while she was in the limousine, she was asked to sign a nondisclosure document. Once at the party, the lawsuit said, she took a drink that made her feel “woozy and lightheaded” and went into a bedroom to lie down.

She said Combs and Jay-Z then barged into the room, along with another unnamed celebrity, and raped her. The woman said she eventually escaped the room, fled the house and called for a ride from a nearby gas station.

Jay-Z, a 24-time Grammy award winning rapper, producer and music mogul, anonymously sued Buzbee last month, alleging he was attempting to blackmail the rapper by threatening to make the rape allegation public if he did not agree to a legal settlement. Jay-Z said Buzbee sent a letter to his lawyer appearing to seek a settlement, which had the “opposite effect” on him.

Buzbee previously said the notion that he was trying to blackmail Jay-Z is “stupid and laughable” and his letter simply sought confidential mediation in the litigation.

Buzbee announced at a news conference in October that he represents some 120 people, men and women, with allegations of sexual misconduct against Combs.

His firm, which has set up a toll-free phone line for accusers, began filing a wave of lawsuits against the hip-hop mogul a few weeks later.

Combs was denied bail a third time last month. He has pleaded not guilty to charges he coerced and abused women for years and faces trial in May.

Lawyers for Combs did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Jay-Z and Combs are part of a generation of hip-hop titans who rose to prominence in the 2000s, emerging as wide-ranging entrepreneurs and two of the world’s wealthiest rappers. Earlier this year, Forbes estimated Jay-Z’s net worth to be $2.5 billion.

The artists have collaborated over the years, with Jay-Z featured on Combs’ debut album, “No Way Out,” and Combs appearing on Jay-Z’s sophomore album, “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.”

While frequently photographed together at events, they also have been business competitors. Diddy launched his Bad Boy Records around the same time Jay-Z launched his Roc-A-Fella record label.

