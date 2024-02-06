All sections
WorldSeptember 27, 2024

Huge explosion rocks a southern suburb of Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut’s heavily-populated southern suburbs on Friday as blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital.

AP News, Associated Press
Mourners bury the bodies of their relatives, killed in Israeli airstrikes in the village of Karak, Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Mourners bury the bodies of their relatives, killed in Israeli airstrikes in the village of Karak, Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut’s heavily-populated southern suburbs on Friday as blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital.

It was not immediately clear what the target was but thick black smoke was seen billowing from the area.

The strike came an hour after thousands of people attended the funeral of a top Hezbollah commander who was killed the day before.

