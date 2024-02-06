All sections
WorldSeptember 27, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 20-26, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Fans attend the performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Fans attend the performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
People run through police tear gas during clashes between supporters of both former President Evo Morales and current President Luis Arce in El Alto, Bolivia, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
People run through police tear gas during clashes between supporters of both former President Evo Morales and current President Luis Arce in El Alto, Bolivia, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, in Mexico City, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Students demonstrate ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in Guerrero state, in Mexico City, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Children eat a free, cooked meal outside a soup kitchen on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Children eat a free, cooked meal outside a soup kitchen on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A street vendor uses a generator-powered light bulb amid rolling blackouts in Manta, Ecuador, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A street vendor uses a generator-powered light bulb amid rolling blackouts in Manta, Ecuador, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A youth cycles past a man taking a bucket bath at a school where people displaced by gang violence have been living for over a year in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A youth cycles past a man taking a bucket bath at a school where people displaced by gang violence have been living for over a year in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe sits inside a shrine to Jesus Malverde, a folk saint viewed as the protector of people involved in the drug trade, in Culiacan, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe sits inside a shrine to Jesus Malverde, a folk saint viewed as the protector of people involved in the drug trade, in Culiacan, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A man lights charcoal to cook dinner in his flooded home after the passage of Hurricane Helene in Guanimar, Artemisa province, Cuba, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A man lights charcoal to cook dinner in his flooded home after the passage of Hurricane Helene in Guanimar, Artemisa province, Cuba, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Boca Juniors fans wave a banner of Juan Roman Riquelme, soccer club president, during an Argentine league match against River Plate at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 21, 2024.(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Boca Juniors fans wave a banner of Juan Roman Riquelme, soccer club president, during an Argentine league match against River Plate at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 21, 2024.(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Julian Alfred, center, who won the 100-meter Olympic gold in Paris, is celebrated upon returning to Saint Lucia after winning the country's first Olympic medal, in Castries, Saint Lucia, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirk Elliott)
Julian Alfred, center, who won the 100-meter Olympic gold in Paris, is celebrated upon returning to Saint Lucia after winning the country's first Olympic medal, in Castries, Saint Lucia, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirk Elliott)
Volunteers paddle canoe as they collect trash in Guanabara Bay as part of World Cleanup Day activities in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Hannah-Kathryn Valles)
Volunteers paddle canoe as they collect trash in Guanabara Bay as part of World Cleanup Day activities in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Hannah-Kathryn Valles)
A woman walks with her children through the street in Piriati, Panama, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A woman walks with her children through the street in Piriati, Panama, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Rio de Janeiro hosted its annual rock music festival. Mexicans protested on the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students. Argentina’s poverty rate jumped to 53% and Hurricane Helene flooded parts of Cuba.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

