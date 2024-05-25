Saint Francis Foundation recognizes Richardet

Submitted

Saint Francis Found-ation recognized Lynn richardet and Richardet Floor Covering with a Donor of Distinction Award for leadership giving. The award was presented at Grace Notes, an annual donor appreciation dinner hosted by the Foundation.

"Their generosity has helped provide comfort and healing to numerous patients and colleagues over the years, " said Stacy Huff, executive director of the foundation. "We extend our deepest gratitude to Lynn and his family for their philanthropic spirit."