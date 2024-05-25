*Menu
Saint Francis Foundation recognizes Richardet

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Elena Tanner
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Pictured from left if Garrett Ozbun, Saint Francis Foundation Board President; Robin Sims; Lynn Richardet; and Stacy Huff, Saint Francis Foundation Executive Director.
Submitted

Saint Francis Found-ation recognized Lynn richardet and Richardet Floor Covering with a Donor of Distinction Award for leadership giving. The award was presented at Grace Notes, an annual donor appreciation dinner hosted by the Foundation.

"Their generosity has helped provide comfort and healing to numerous patients and colleagues over the years, " said Stacy Huff, executive director of the foundation. "We extend our deepest gratitude to Lynn and his family for their philanthropic spirit."

