Pop Culture Happenings: May

Pop culture in the month of May 50, 40 and 25 years ago saw Steely Dan give Rikki his number, Molly Ringwald have the worst Sweet 16 and George Lucas give the world Jar-Jar.

Adobe Stock Image

1974

50 years ago

On May 11, 1974, rock-jazz band Steely Dan released their single Rikki Don't Lose That Number, the opening track from the album Pretzel Logic, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., making it the bands biggest hit. Over the years, some fans interpreted hidden meanings behind the lyrics, believing number was slang for a marijuana cigarette, but the songs writer and lead vocalist, Donald Fagen, revealed the Rikki in question was simply a woman he'd had a crush on in college. He said whether she lost the number or not, she never called.

1984

40 years ago

On May 4, 1984, Sixteen Candles, a coming-of-age comedy starring Molly Ringwald, was released. Written and directed by John Hughes, the plot follows Ringwalds character, Sam, who is hopeful her 16th birthday will be the beginning of a great new year. Unfortunately, Sam is shocked when her family forgets the occasion because her older, beautiful, self-absorbed sister is getting married the next day. Sam, a sophomore, also tries to catch the attention of senior Jake while fending off flirtations from the geeky Ted, played by Anthony Michael Hall. The film is considered an 80s classic; however, it has been criticized for its offensive stereotype of Asian character Long Duk Dong and makes light of the possibility of taking advantage of a teen girl who is passed out drunk.

1999

25 years ago

On May 19, 1999, Star Wars prequel The Phantom Menace was released in theaters almost 16 years after the premiere of Return of the Jedi. Written and directed by George Lucas and starring Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman and Liam Neeson, the film is set 32 years before the events in the first Star Wars film, A New Hope, and begins the origin story of Anakin Skywalker who later becomes Darth Vader. The film's premiere was extensively covered by media and was widely anticipated because of the huge fan following the Star Wars saga had cultivated. While The Phantom Menace was a box office success, breaking numerous records and earning more than $924 million worldwide, the film received mixed reviews from critics. While the visual effects were praised, its exposition and characters  particularly Jar Jar Binks  received criticism.