The Best Books Club: "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff"

Cape Council finds insurance costs skyrocketing in coming year1Cape Girardeaus City Council held a study session for the citys 2024-25 proposed budget on Friday, May 3, at City Hall and learned insurance costs are skyrocketing upward. The City of Capes general fund was recapped for council members as the...
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission announces 2024 Endangered Buildings list4The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17. According to the commission, the list is for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness...
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third yearCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape...
Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
Cape sex offender charged with failure to register new addressRicky Scott, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces allegations he failed to register as a sex offender. The charges resulted from an investigation on Halloween in 2022, in which Scott was not compliant with Halloween restrictions, but Scott did not answer his...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug chargeA Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
Cape Girardeau officials question 'confidence' in citys prosecuting attorney over criminal defense cases17Cape Girardeaus top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the citys municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest. Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and...
2024 Muddy River Marathon happening this weekendThe 2024 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, May 4, on a course that winds and bends through the streets of Cape Girardeau, beginning and ending at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. There will be more than 400 runners competing this...
Celebrate the Arts this Friday at River CampusA Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus in Cape Girardeau. There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery...
SEMO, Mid-America Transplant honor organ donors with memorial at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University, in partnership with Mid-America Transplant, hosted the families of organ and tissue donors and transplant recipients Thursday, April 25, for the unveiling of a new memorial at the universitys River Campus...
Jackson man faces assault, harassment chargesCody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she felt like she was being held hostage, according to a probable-cause statement filed by...
Most read 4/30/24Cape Girardeau County coroners attorney asks that cameras be barred from criminal hearings7Attorney Lynne M. Chambers filed a motion last week to bar the media from recording video and audio in the felony case against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Chambers filing was in response to a request made to the court by KFVS12...
Most read 4/30/24Cracked windshield leads to Sunday shooting incident on I-55 that injured three; Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges3BENTON A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County. ...
Photo Gallery 4/30/24Sgt. John Hayden: Writing tickets with a friendly smileA few months before he retired, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. John Hayden was featured in a picture page in the Sunday, May 19, 1974, edition of the Southeast Missourian. Four photographs were published with the article, but photographer Gordon L....
Most read 4/29/24Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center10After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in Cape Girardeau has opened. A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective...
The Best Books Club: "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff"
Youve probably seen the meme showing a beaming parent standing in front of an open garage filled to the brim with stuff, exclaiming to his or her obviously-dismayed offspring, Just think someday all of this will be yours! Some prime-timers chuckle ruefully, thinking of the Herculean task they have already faced with their own parents; others become concerned about what is awaiting them.
Even I, a quasi-minimalist, am concerned at the amount of stuff Ive amassed. I appease that unease by reminding myself I have a very good selfless, even reason for keeping things I dont use regularly. As the preserver albeit a self appointed one of the memories of the loved ones to whom the items once belonged or who are captured in countless photos, I see these items as a way of passing along the legacy of my beloved husband, parents, in-laws and other ancestors who are no longer alive.
As a result, when I saw Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff by Matt Paxton (2022) at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, I was intrigued and checked it out.
Simplifying, decluttering, downsizing: Call it what you will, Ive read more than a few books on the topic throughout the years. Hands down, Paxtons book is the very best I have found on this topic. It is not only extremely useful for the person who wants or needs to downsize; it is also an amazing resource for those who care about that individual. And that is because of the foundation upon which Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff is built.
If you get nothing else from reading this column, I hope you recognize, understand the importance of and embrace that core belief, which is stated in step one and woven throughout the remaining eight steps.
Simply put, Paxton urges readers downsizers and their assistants, including family members, friends, paid professionals, etc. to first uncover and honor the stories behind the stuff that has been accumulated.
As Paxton explains, it is only when we acknowledge an objects or group of objects stories that we can understand its intrinsic value or lack thereof and elect to either keep or get rid of it by giving it away, donating it, or selling it, and be at peace with the choice weve made. Paxton not only states that doing so is key, he explains the process in clear, easy-to-follow guidelines accompanied by real-life examples.
Over the past 14 years, Ive sporadically downsized. With the new year and yet another move to a new home, I felt compelled to do one final, big purge. Unfortunately, though, I couldnt seem to move past that general goal or my equally-general deadline of sometime fairly soon.
After reading Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff, I had the blueprint for getting the job done. I bought my own copy of the book and budgeted time every week to go through every bin, box, drawer, closet and cabinet, following the process Paxton outlines. I am off to a great start.
Whether youre the offspring or the beaming parent in the social media meme standing in front of the filled-to-the-rafters garage, check out Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff and buy a copy for your parents or your own helper.
And then, enjoy the process of honoring the past as you look to the future.
Some questions well discuss on our Facebook Live in The Best Books Group on The Best Years Facebook page Monday, May 6, at 4 p.m. include:
1. What reasons do you give for failing to declutter when, at the same time, we claim we really want to get the job done?
2. According to Paxton, what is the true reason people cant let go of stuff?
3. What category of stuff do you own that most needs to be downsized?
4. Did the book inspire you to declutter, downsize and move forward with your life?
5. How do you feel during the decluttering process? How do you feel afterward?
Coming Up
Our next The Best Books Club selection is a delightful and uplifting book that will invite you to view the world around you in a different way. The Book of Awesome by Neil Pasricha is available at the Cape Public Library and through booksellers; it is available as a hardcopy and as an ebook and audiobook.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.