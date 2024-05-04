Community Cookbook: Fried Chicken Wings by Leni Santoro from Brooklyn, New York

-
Cape Council finds insurance costs skyrocketing in coming year1Cape Girardeaus City Council held a study session for the citys 2024-25 proposed budget on Friday, May 3, at City Hall and learned insurance costs are skyrocketing upward. The City of Capes general fund was recapped for council members as the...
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission announces 2024 Endangered Buildings list4The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17. According to the commission, the list is for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness...
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third yearCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape...
Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
Cape sex offender charged with failure to register new addressRicky Scott, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces allegations he failed to register as a sex offender. The charges resulted from an investigation on Halloween in 2022, in which Scott was not compliant with Halloween restrictions, but Scott did not answer his...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug chargeA Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
Cape Girardeau officials question 'confidence' in citys prosecuting attorney over criminal defense cases17Cape Girardeaus top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the citys municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest. Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and...
2024 Muddy River Marathon happening this weekendThe 2024 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, May 4, on a course that winds and bends through the streets of Cape Girardeau, beginning and ending at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. There will be more than 400 runners competing this...
Celebrate the Arts this Friday at River CampusA Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus in Cape Girardeau. There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery...
SEMO, Mid-America Transplant honor organ donors with memorial at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University, in partnership with Mid-America Transplant, hosted the families of organ and tissue donors and transplant recipients Thursday, April 25, for the unveiling of a new memorial at the universitys River Campus...
Jackson man faces assault, harassment chargesCody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she felt like she was being held hostage, according to a probable-cause statement filed by...
Most read 4/30/24Cape Girardeau County coroners attorney asks that cameras be barred from criminal hearings7Attorney Lynne M. Chambers filed a motion last week to bar the media from recording video and audio in the felony case against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Chambers filing was in response to a request made to the court by KFVS12...
Most read 4/30/24Cracked windshield leads to Sunday shooting incident on I-55 that injured three; Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges3BENTON A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County. ...
Photo Gallery 4/30/24Sgt. John Hayden: Writing tickets with a friendly smileA few months before he retired, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. John Hayden was featured in a picture page in the Sunday, May 19, 1974, edition of the Southeast Missourian. Four photographs were published with the article, but photographer Gordon L....
Most read 4/29/24Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center10After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in Cape Girardeau has opened. A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective...
Community Cookbook: Fried Chicken Wings by Leni Santoro from Brooklyn, New York
Fried chicken wings remind Leni Santoro of childhood and the three years her family spent living in a barn in upstate New York.
She says the house they planned to live in burned down six months after they moved to the remote part of Madison County in New York, where not even the roads and nearby towns were printed on maps. Santoro was 8 years old at the time, and to make their barn livable, she says her family put rugs on the floor and placed cardboard around the walls as insulation.
Winters got cold, really cold. Santoro says she was probably the only 11-year-old with rheumatoid arthritis. Their barn had no plumbing, electricity or heat, but they did have a wood-burning cook stove they used to cook with and heat water for baths.
There still was no concept of how unusual [living in a barn] was. I thought everybody lived like this, Santoro says.
I wasnt really traumatized by it, is what Im trying to say. It seemed normal. Growing up and being in my 70s now I can relate to my friends who are in their 90s. We have similar experiences, because my life was so strange.
Despite the difficulties, Santoro still has fond memories of her time there especially those connected with her mothers fried chicken wings. Santoro says she would climb into the barns silo with her sisters Hanny and Krissy, and then theyd crawl to the hayloft to eat chicken wings and play with dolls together.
She says her family had chickens, goats, dogs and ducks. They got eggs from the chickens and milk from the goats. Other food they might have acquired from welfare, which Santoro says was not a check or cash; instead, a truck would show up and throw food they had to catch at them, such as five-pound bags of flour and sugar, cheese blocks, or cans of peanut butter.
The main recipes Santoro remembers her mother making were scallion pancakes flour, water and scallions or fried chicken wings. At the time, Santoro says most people discarded chicken wings, so her mother would visit the local market and get a five-gallon paint bucket filled with wings for free.
Santoro says her mother was an amazing cook; shed fry the chicken in butter in a cast iron pan over an open fire, something Santoro hasnt mastered yet; every time shes tried to fry them in pure butter, the chicken wings burn.
Santoros mother, Rose Stufen, did not have an easy life. In 1939, Stufen, 20 years old at the time, and Santoros grandmother, Helene Beffert, visited Germany; it was their tradition to put flowers on relatives graves there. While at the gravesite, they were apprehended by German officials and taken to Dachau, a concentration camp established by the Nazi government during World War II. Both of them were German, but had immigrated to the United States and were American citizens when this occurred.
Santoro says her grandmother was at Dachau for the entirety of the war, and her mother was moved around to different camps and cities. Eventually, Russian troops liberated their camp, and they were able to return to the United States.
It is easy for people to think [my mother] made this stuff up, Santoro says. She didnt have the tattoo [from the concentration camp], she had a bad scar, cause when she got out of there, she scraped off the tattoo from her arm and my grandmothers arm, so my grandmother wouldnt have to be reminded.
As a child, Santoro says she didnt believe her mother when she would talk about the Holocaust; it didnt sound real. But later, Santoro learned about the realities of the war and found ancestry documentation that supported her mothers stories.
In 1966, Santoros family moved from their farm in upstate New York to Brooklyn. Santoro says they lived in a brownstone in the Park Slope neighborhood at one point, where she says she did all sorts of crazy things with her sister Krissy, like trying to get lost on the subway or jumping between the roofs of three-story buildings.
Santoro liked school, but she could never get to school enough. She says she had straight As until the New Math curriculum became too difficult in high school. She says she only passed eighth grade because the nuns at her school liked her and allowed her to write five essays about the importance of math instead of taking an actual math test. She quit school at age 16 and went to work at a bank on Wall Street for four years.
Its been an interesting life. It hasnt always been easy, but its been interesting, Santoro says.
She believes everything shes gone through, from living in poverty as a child to her familys history and having to leave school at an early age, has helped her to be more empathetic.
Someone can be homeless on the street that doesnt mean theyre deserving of that. Its just the circumstances of life, Santoro says. I wasnt deserving of growing up in a barn. It was just the circumstances of life.
Although her mother died when Santoro was 23 years old, she has tried to replicate the fried chicken recipe she has remembered for decades; she thinks shes gotten pretty close. She made wings for her daughter Lilys wedding, and she makes them often for her children and grandchildren. Occasionally, she makes them for herself.
Santoro has four children; she loves them dearly. She ended up in Southeast Missouri a couple of years ago because one of her daughters lives here. She also has two grandchildren, and she says it is a completely different feeling from having children.
When I held my first daughter, I felt like, Wow, Im not alone in the world, and shes so beautiful, and this is my daughter, Santoro says. But when I held my grandson, it didnt feel like that. It felt like I got a little glimpse into the future that I wont be a part of, but a part of me will. Thats how it felt and with my granddaughter, too. I felt like a part of this crazy family that had chicken wings and everything else happening in their life was still going to be there in the future.
Grandma Rose's Fried Chicken Wings
By Leni Santoro
Modified from the written recipe in The Santoro Family Cookbook
20 chicken wings
4 cups flour
3 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon meat tenderizer
1 tablespoon basil
1 tablespoon sage
1 tablespoon marjoram
1 tablespoon rosemary leaves
1 tablespoon oregano
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
½ cup water
2 tablespoons butter
¼ cup oil (Leni recommends soybean or sunflower oil)
Remove the tips from the wings, and cut the two sections apart. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix together all of the dry ingredients flour and spices. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the water.
Using a pair of tongs, first dip the chicken wings into the egg mixture, and then roll them in the flour mixture. Continue until all of the wings are coated. Set aside.
In a large frying pan, melt two tablespoons of butter with ¼ cup of oil. Add the chicken and brown in batches.
As each batch is done, remove the wings and place them in a large roasting pan. After all of the chicken has browned, place the pan in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 45 minutes, or until chicken begins to separate from the bone.
See Leni make this recipe at The Best Years Facebook page.