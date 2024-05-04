Poem: Poem For A Good Mother

Photo by Seb Hamel

For it is from your dear womb from which I came

Your dear sweet love became the best breath of life

Through your courage I could be somebody now

I would be a known.

If your love for me had gone away and hid

I would not have lived to see this very day

I would have sorrowfully enough died away

I would have lost hope.

Your love for me never ever lost hope for me once

Your motherly dedication always there

That enduring love others could not prevent

From that warmth came I.

I will pretend that you are alive today

That I may imagine you standing here now

And thank you from my very heart for the way

You helped me to grow.

Ariel O'Suilleabhain is the author of the young adult books Aurelius and The Pond at the Bottom of the Lighthouse. She also began writing books for small children after she studied art and writing at Southeast Missouri State University.