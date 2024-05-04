*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Poem: Poem For A Good Mother

By Ariel O'Suilleabhain
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Photo by Seb Hamel

For it is from your dear womb from which I came
Your dear sweet love became the best breath of life
Through your courage I could be somebody now
I would be a known.

If your love for me had gone away and hid
I would not have lived to see this very day
I would have sorrowfully enough died away
I would have lost hope.

Your love for me never ever lost hope for me once
Your motherly dedication always there
That enduring love others could not prevent
From that warmth came I.

I will pretend that you are alive today
That I may imagine you standing here now
And thank you from my very heart for the way
You helped me to grow.

Ariel O'Suilleabhain is the author of the young adult books Aurelius and The Pond at the Bottom of the Lighthouse. She also began writing books for small children after she studied art and writing at Southeast Missouri State University.