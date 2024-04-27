Prayer 4-27-24

More to explore
Scott City School District explains weapon situation involving middle school student1A Scott City Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday morning, April 25, after he brought a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, to the school, according to a message sent from the district to parents...
Local public school admins urge Gov. Parson to veto omnibus education bill due to funding concerns15A 150-plus page education bill that has passed through the state House of Representatives and Senate has local public school administrators urging Gov. Mike Parson to veto it. Concerns surrounding Senate Bill 727 which evolved from a 12-page bill...
Man charged in Tuesday apartment shooting in Cape Girardeau1A man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Tuesday, April 23, shooting that left one person wounded. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court documents indicate Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with...
3 arrested in Bollinger County after drug investigation3An ongoing and multijurisdictional investigation into a probation violation and drug distribution yielded the arrests of three men April 17, in Bollinger County. The men taken into custody face charges relating to drug and weapons charges. ...
Route CC in Scott County closed for pavement repairs; Route C in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute CC in Scott County, between Highway 91 and Route W near Oran, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicated the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday,...
Cape Girardeau school board to implement cellphone pouches at junior high, buy out leased pouches at high school9The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to implement the YONDR cellphone pouches at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School for the 2024-25 school year, in addition to buying out the current stock of...
Cape man pleads guilty to 15-year-old's 2019 murder3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty Monday, April 22, to the 2019 killing of a 15-year-old girl. A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Isaiah Lane, 33, pleaded guilty in circuit court to second-degree murder and...
Jackson teacher, coach receives national speech, debate, theater educator awardJackson High School speech teacher Bob Clubbs was honored over the weekend with an award from the National Federation of State High School Associations. During the Missouri State High School Activities Association state speech, debate and theater...
Most read 4/19/24Inside Beccas Closet: A mission to dress teens for formal events2The organization Beccas Closet, which helps young girls get access to formal dresses for dances and proms, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Cape Girardeau is the home to one of two Missouri chapters, and one of 51 in the U.S...
Most read 4/18/24City Tavern: Belly up to the bar after Sunday serviceJust when I thought Id run out of new restaurants to try, a friend with good judgment suggested I might want to take a quick road trip over to City Tavern in downtown Perryville for some good old homestyle cooking. I was intrigued by the...