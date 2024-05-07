Level Up Your Career: Convenience Meets Excellence at SEMO with Online Programs

For busy working professionals looking to advance their careers by earning a degree, Southeast Missouri State University has launched innovative new programs designed to provide a high-quality education with maximum flexibility and convenience.

We understand the challenges working adults face, said Chelsea McNeely, SEMOs Director of Southeast Online. Juggling work, family and personal goals while pursuing a degree can feel impossible. SEMO is working to lessen that barrier.

SEMO recently introduced a fully online Bachelor of Science in professional studies designed for working adults, especially those with some college credit but no degree. The program equips students with a strong foundation in marketable workforce skills, including communication, leadership and critical thinking. Students can also tailor their education to their career goals by choosing from a variety of coursework and concentration areas. The program includes eight- and 16-week courses with multiple start dates throughout the year.

The professional studies degree is a great option whether youre seeking advancement in your current position or a complete career change. Its a flexible framework to achieve your goals, McNeely said.

Thats really the benefit of all of our more than 60 online degree programs, McNeely said. These programs are the perfect path for adult learners with work and life responsibilities. But they offer the same academic quality and dedicated faculty of our on-campus offerings.

McNeely says that for adults hesitant to return for a degree, SEMO prioritizes student success by offering personalized support every step of the way. Online tutoring helps with courses where students may need extra help and online advisors offer guidance to keep students on the right track to reach their goals.

Save time and money

We also understand how important time to degree completion is for many working professionals, McNeely said. We offer accelerated pathways with our prior learning assessment (PLA). This leverages a persons previous credits or even prior job experience to significantly reduce the time and cost it takes to earn a degree.

Cost is an important factor when considering degree programs. SEMO offers one tuition rate nationwide for its online programs, meaning there is no additional cost for out-of-state students. McNeely says in addition to the affordable price point of the degree, theres plenty of additional assistance available.

Missouris Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant is a great option for adult learners in Missouri over 25 years of age with no bachelors degree, McNeely said.

The Fast Track grant can be used to pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need for the State of Missouri. The program was developed to increase the number of Missourians with a credential and benefit workforce development in the state. SEMO offers nearly 80 eligible degree programs, many of them online.

Streamlining the MBA

McNeely says SEMO is also working to streamline several options in the MBA program, so it is more accessible for working professionals.

We recognize that you might need an MBA to advance your career. If your undergraduate degree wasnt in business, most working professionals dont have the luxury of spending a year or more on prerequisite courses before starting on their MBA, McNeely said.

McNeely says SEMOs business professors are revising prerequisites to reduce the barriers to entry in several of the MBA options, while maintaining necessary academic standards to help students be successful in pursuit of their MBA. The program does not require a GMAT or GRE for admission. Pre-requisites will remain for some of the MBA options, such as accounting, which require specialized coursework..

Were really rethinking traditional academic models and embracing innovations to help professionals who are balancing jobs and families, but still want to unlock their leadership potential, McNeely said.

McNeely says for anyone wanting more information about how SEMOs online degree programs can boost earning potential, help them gain a competitive edge in the job market or increase fulfillment in their career, they should visit semo.edu/online or contact southeastonline@semo.edu today.