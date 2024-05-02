The Best of the Year: Area chambers honor individuals and businesses making region stronger

2023 Citizen of the Year:

Debbie Sliger, owner of Myrtles Place

Debbie Sliger is the owner and operator of the restaurant Myrtles Place, which has stood the test of time in downtown Poplar Bluff for the past 40 years. In addition to running her restaurant, she has shown dedicated support to preserving the history and cultural significance of the Historic Rodgers Theatre, which is across the street from her business.

Sliger is a transformative force in the community and also won the 2023 Downtown Poplar Bluff Game Changer Award.

Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Halter describes Sliger as the epitome of resilience, compassion and dedication to the community of Poplar Bluff, a person who embodies the spirit of success, unwavering determination and a heart that beats for the betterment of our downtown.

Beyond work, Sliger is devoted to her family, serving as an inspiration to all who know her. In addition to being a woman of strength, grace and unwavering spirit, Sliger is known for serving some of the best coconut crème pie in the world.

2023 Organization of the Year:

Dexter Friends of the Park

Since 2016, Dexter Friends of the Park has organized more than 40 fundraisers, raised more than $160,000 and secured a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund to bring to life their vision of a playground for children of all abilities, including those with physical handicaps.

Boon Park Universal Playground opened Nov. 1, 2023, and is a place that fosters social, physical, emotional, cognitive and sensory development to promote community unity, social interaction and physical well-being for all children in Stoddard County, where previously more than 700 children could not access playground equipment because of disabilities.

The organization, which was officially established in April 2017, is composed of more than 20 dedicated committee members made up of Dexter Parks and Recreation Department employees and board members, special education teachers, and other citizens who believe in the power of play for all.

2023 Lifetime Achievement Award:

Greg Mathis

Greg Mathis is a leader in the Dexter community who serves with humility.

Mathis coached Little League baseball for 15 years and was the voice of the Dexter Bearcats for more than a decade. A member of the Dexter Lions Club for more than two decades, the organization previously honored him as Lion of the Year. Formerly on the Dexter Chamber Board of Directors and past president of Dexter Chamber of Commerce, the organization also previously named him Dexters Man of the Year. In addition, Mathis served on the Mercy Southeast Regional Board of Directors for more than a decade.

Mathis cares about bringing people together and taking care of his neighbors: In 2009, Mathis organized the inaugural Dexter Christmas Reading, which has since become an annual tradition that unites hundreds of citizens around fire pits for Christmas caroling and a recitation of the story of Jesus birth. He purchased and distributed sandwiches to those engaged in cleanup efforts after the 2021 tornado, as well as transported individuals and families to warming centers in the aftermath of the 2009 ice storm. He also provides warming shelters for stray cats after spaying and neutering them.

According to Alisha Trammell, executive director/economic development coordinator of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, Mathis epitomizes the highest standards of service, leadership and philanthropy.

2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner:

Alan Keenan, founder and president of Alan Wire

Alan Keenan owns and operates one of Sikestons largest employers, Alan Wire. The business, which he started out of his garage while attending college, now employs more than 450 people in two plants that cover approximately 1 million square feet. At his business, he created a program that allows high school students to work at his company, earning money and real-life experience.

Keenan has also been involved in the purchase and renovation of several buildings in downtown Sikeston, helping to revive and promote the communitys historic downtown.

In addition, Keenan has served as the mayor of Sikeston and was a city council member for many years. He is a member of the Sikeston Jaycees and has served as rodeo chairman and on the hospital board. He was one of the key players in starting the Sikeston YMCA. Keenan was also named a B Magazine Difference Maker in 2020.

2023 Business of the Year:

GoSEMO Fiber

GoSEMO Fiber, powered by SEMO Electric Cooperative, is a member-owned regional business vital to the growth of Southeast Missouri through the work they do to bring power to the farms, businesses and homes across rural parts of the region.

The business proved its adaptability when its board of directors decided to bring fiber to the area in 2017. In 2020, they were one of 16 projects to receive funding from Gov. Mike Parson. In 2023, they received $16.6 million to continue to expand their mission. A community partner, GoSEMO Fiber forged a relationship with the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities to bring their high-quality fiber experience and customer service to the city of Sikeston.

We get to do a lot of really cool stuff every day, making peoples lives better, and thats real important to us, said Loyd Rice, GoSEMO Fiber senior manager fiber services, economic development, legislative relations. To get a chance to be involved in the Sikeston community and the greater Sikeston area at large  [its] not a tough day at work most days.

2023 Small Business of the Year:

Sterling Pharmacy

Sterling Pharmacy is an active member of the Sikeston community, supporting numerous events with its presence and financial support. They are an active participant in Light Up Sikeston, Stampede Week and the Sikeston Homecoming Tailgate. They can often be found walking in parades, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmastime and participating in the Bulldog Backpack Program. They also give their sponsorship to Chamber functions, the Kenny Rogers Telethon and Little League teams.

They are a leader in their industry and participate in local health fairs; during the COVID-19 pandemic, they made and distributed hand sanitizer when none was available.

To be recognized by so many others in this town, its just awesome, said Ross Merideth, pharmacy manager. All the credit goes to the staff. Weve got such a great group of people here. Thank you all so much for what youve done, for making this place what it is.

2024 Agriculture Leader of the Year:

John Bollinger

John Bollinger is a licensed real estate broker and state-certified general appraiser who is active in selling real estate and appraising agricultural and commercial properties in most counties in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

He owns farmland, which he leases to farmers in the Sikeston area. He enjoys hunting and working on the family farm with his dad, who received the Agriculture Leader of the Year Award in 1995.

A Sikeston native, Bollinger has coached youth soccer, baseball and softball in his hometown and often helps with swim meets. He is active at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, having served on the Parish Council and on the School Board. Presently, he serves on the Missouri Delta Medical Center Executive Board of Directors. He has been a member of the Sikeston Rotary Club since 2000 and has been involved in several committees and held various offices, including president of the organization.

An Eagle Scout, he is assistant scoutmaster of Troops 4041 and 4019 and serves as high adventure chairperson for these troops. He is chapter advisor for the Cherokee District Order of the Arrow. His wife and three children are also Scouts and members of the Order of the Arrow.

At their Annual Farmers Recognition Banquet, Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corporation also awarded the 2024 Outstanding Young Farmers of the Year Award to Hunter and Tristan Duff of Duff Farms.

2023 Small Business of the Year:

the room. Hair Design Studio

the room. Hair Design Studio, founded by owner Kanaan Rhodes Steiner in 2017, is a growing leader in their industry that offers an inclusive environment through Rhodes Steiners certification in curly/natural hair, silent appointments, and incorporating volunteering and work/life balance incentives for employees into the workplace.

the room. Hair Design Studio is civically engaged in the Cape Girardeau downtown community as a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Cape, where Rhodes Steiner is the secretary of the Executive Committee and chair of the Promotions Committee. Rhodes Steiner is also the point person for Tunes at Twilight, a member of the Cape Chamber Womens Networking Committee and a fundraiser for the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouris Dancing With Show Me Stars event. She and her staff are involved in local events such as Tunes at Twilight, Cape Riverfront Market and Revivify, and each year, they donate an average of 50 free back-to-school haircuts to Grace Church. Each of the staff members also volunteers at causes important to them throughout the community.

the room. Hair Design Studio was also named the Old Town Cape Volunteers of the Year in 2023, the Cape Girardeau Peoples Choice First Place for Barber Shop in 2022 and 2023, and the Better Business Bureau Torch Award Winner in 2020.

2023 Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award:

Laura Younghouse, founder of Midwest Energy, Inc.

Laura Younghouse began her career with Rose City Oil/Cutmart just after high school, working from entry-level positions up into leadership roles that oversaw 25 convenience stores and a fuel distribution business. In 1993, after several years of working in the industry, she acquired seven convenience stations, incorporating her new business under Midwest Energy, Inc., as well as the fuel transportation business that remained under Cutmart Transportation Co. LTD.

Over the past 30 years, Younghouse has continued to grow and expand her business to 10 convenience store locations that serve the communities of Advance, Benton, Cape Girardeau, Fredericktown, Fruitland, Marble Hill and Old Appleton, Missouri.

As a business and community leader, Younghouse is committed to serving on boards at Saint Francis Healthcare System, Notre Dame Regional High School, Montgomery Bank, and the Missouri Petroleum and Convenience Association.

Younghouse has worked to achieve much success with the support of her husband Rob and two daughters Ashlee and Andrea.

2023 Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award:

James W. (Jim) Riley, Jr., founder of Red Letter Communications, Inc.

James W. (Jim) Riley, Jr. founded Red Letter Communications, a multi-faceted marketing and communications company, in 1980. The business has grown to employ more than 65 people and serve clients at local, regional, national and international levels.

Throughout the years, Riley has dedicated his marketing talent and resources to support his community in a variety of campaigns for improvement, including the original Transportation Trust Fund Initiative, the construction of the new Cape Girardeau Public Library, and the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater tax that supported the development of Cape Splash and Shawnee Park sports complex.

Riley is also a leader and visionary for growth and investment, demonstrated through his efforts to develop a proposal for a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau and the recruitment of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency to St. Louis.

Riley has been a generous contributor for a variety of causes, including those of Southeast Missouri State University, South Side Farms, Notre Dame Regional High School and the soon-to-be-opened Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri LifeHouse in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Riley is an active member in the community through involvement in St. Vincent de Paul Mens Association, the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, Friends of Saint Francis Foundation, Knights of Columbus and Catholic Charities. While Rileys success began with the support of his parents Big Jim and Evelyn, he continues to share his many successes with his wife Michaele, sons Anthony and Luke, daughters Hannah and Allison, and eight grandchildren.

2023 Cape Chamber Young Professional of the Year:

Jeff Rawson, rustmedia director

Jeff Rawson has worked as the creative director of rustmedia, a multimedia brand development and marketing company that serves a diverse group of clients and creates initiatives for the betterment of the community and region, since 2014.

In 2017, Rawson founded The Scout, a daily email newsletter that highlights people and activities throughout Southeast Missouri, promoting the importance of quality-of-life opportunities in our region. In 2018, Rawson led the development of the Shipyard Music Festival, which served as a key community and regional event for six years, bringing in a variety of musicians and thousands of visitors to Cape Girardeau. Rawson has also played a key part in supporting and leading the development of Scout Hall, a new event venue in downtown Cape Girardeau that continues to grow and support quality of life in Cape Girardeau with events, shows and activities in partnership with several downtown businesses and organizations.

Rawson is a leader in the community as a member of the Cape Girardeau Chamber Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Old Town Cape Board of Directors and Design Committee, and the Cape Girardeau County Park Board. He dedicates his time and leadership with the love and support of his family, including his wife Lauren and children Olivia, Mae and Easton.

2023 Small Business of the Year:

Seabaughs Locksmith LLC

Seabaughs Locksmith LLC has been in business in Jackson for 10 years. They offer residential, commercial and automotive services, including key cutting, lock repair and maintenance, rekeying, master key and replacement services. In the community, they sponsor a Little League baseball team, a youth girls basketball team and the Jackson High School Robotics Team.

Owner Danny Seabaugh is grateful to his wife Lisa, who supported him when he quit his former job to pursue this endeavor.

Being selected for this award by my peers was truly an honor, Seabaugh said.

2023 Business of the Year:

T-Ravs

Owners Jarod and Kara Handley and Jessica and Richard Sanders created the restaurant T-Ravs in Jackson nearly two years ago. The Handleys moved from New Orleans to start the restaurant, where they had lived and worked with restaurants for nearly 10 years. At T-Ravs, they and their staffs philosophy, according to operating manager Jarod Handley, is to have a good time while theyre at work and to be proud of the product they create every single day.

The business supports multiple entities throughout Jackson, including the Jackson R-2 School District, local churches and Jackson sports leagues. Jarod Handley said they try to help others and be involved with the community as much as possible.

I moved here to do T-Ravs; [its been great] just to get to know people in the town and surround myself with people who want to do great things for the community, Jarod Handley said. Its a great community to be involved with every single day.

2023 R.A. Fulenwider Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dwain Hahs

Dwain Hahs has served as the mayor of Jackson for the past nine years. Born and raised in Jackson, he and his wife Susan moved away from the area to pursue Dwain Hahs career after he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University. After 32 years of being away, Dwain and Susan Hahs moved back to Jackson when they retired.

Dwain Hahs said he loves serving the people of Jackson as mayor because neighbors and friends connect regularly at Friday night high school football games, parades and civic events such as Oktoberfest. He also enjoys working on local and regional business initiatives with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Economic Development Organization SE MO Redi.

The opportunity to serve as mayor has been a great experience for me. To work with those that care so much about Jackson, to really work with the businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, to make sure Jackson is a growing place while at the same time protecting the heritage of our city [is important to me], Dwain Hahs said. Its so rewarding to live here and experience every day.

