Busch Pet Products nutrition experts provide community with healthy pet food options

Busch Pet Products was established in 2010 with a passion and focus on companion pet nutrition.

Before cats and dogs were introduced to kibble, they ate real food. Extensive, persuasive marketing over the years has led consumers to believe pets cannot, and should not, eat real food, but this is simply not true.

The extreme heat and drying process involved in preparing big-name kibble brands removes beneficial vitamins, nutrients and moisture that your pet needs, while loading the food up with synthetic vitamins, food coloring, and often, inferior ingredients.

Its important to be a conscious consumer of your pets food, just as you are with your own. Many well-known brands are the equivalent of fast food for your pet, but the options at Busch Pet Products contain fewer fillers, and instead, contain carefully sourced ingredients. This means you will feed less to your pet, and your pet will benefit with better skin and coat, less stool in the backyard, fewer hip and joint issues and an overall happier life.

Busch Pet Products is all about preventative health. Their staff is highly trained in pet nutrition, so if you are ready to give your pet the best and longest possible life, stop by and let their team help.