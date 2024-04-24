JACKSON FBLA RECOGNIZED AT MISSOURI FBLA STATE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) welcomed 5,000+ attendees from nearly 400 chapters to the record breaking State Leadership Conference April 14-16, 2024, in Springfield to celebrate our 65th year as an organization. Members and advisers gathered to expand their leadership knowledge, compete in various events, and connect with others from across the state. Throughout their time at the conference, members engaged in leadership academies led by professional trainers in various topics such as exploring all types of leadership styles, learning various communication techniques, strategizing time and stress management, and much more.

The Jackson Senior High School chapter was represented by 27 members and three advisers this year. The chapter was recognized for:

Summer Starter

Shaping Success

Service Season

CTE Celebration

Gold Champion Chapter

Missouri Gold Level Chapter of the Year

March of Dimes

Scholarship Donation

Main Street Missouri

Champion Plus

The following FBLA members were recognized on stage for placing in the top ten in Missouri:

Cody Conaway, 9th Place, Intro to Programming

Megan Berger, 8th Place, Spreadsheet Applications

Max Blackburn, 8th Place, Accounting 2

Aubrey McCain, 8th Place, Job Interview

Cody Conaway, 7th Place, Cybersecurity

Alexis Skinner, 6th Place, Database Design

Alexis Skinner & Sophie Jessell, 2nd Place, Local Chapter Annual Business Report

Two members, Skinner and Jessell, have qualified to advance and compete at the National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida this summer June 29-July 2.