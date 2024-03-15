Pi Day at Guardian Angel School

Pi day is March 14 or 3.14 and is celebrated each year at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO. Ms. Ann Whistler gives each student in her 3rd-8th grade Math classes a chance to study and then recite as many digits of pi as they can, before the student body and staff of Guardian Angel School. In 2024, nine students took the challenge and most recited 19-28 digits. Our first place winner, Elizabeth David, recited 52 digits of pi, although she had recited over 100 digits in the morning to some students and teachers, when nerves were not an issue. Second place went to Rylie Priggel with 28 digits and Ashtyn Pobst won 3rd place with 21 digits of pi. They were each awarded prizes and all nine received participation prizes.

The event started with the 8th graders, Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh & Kasyn Seabaugh presenting interesting facts about pi. This was followed with the nine students reciting as many of the pi digits that each could remember. The nine students were in grades, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 8th grade and were Laynie Priggel, Elizabeth David, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Cora Houchins, Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst & Rylie Priggel. Teachers helping with this were Sandi Hulshof, Teal Mangels, and Ann Whistler.

Pi day is not complete until everyone has pie. There were some very delicious pies brought in by parents and staff members. Each student from pre-k to 8th grade, and then the staff, went through line and picked out a piece of pie and received a juice box/pouch.

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to the diameter of that circle and is an irrational number. Pi day was first celebrated in the U.S. in 1988 by Larry Shaw, an employee of the Exploratorium in San Francisco. On this day, several pizza chains offer specials on their pizza pie as well as restaurants with dessert pie choices. No matter what kind of pie you get, you most certainly cannot go wrong.