The Best Books Club: "Walden on Wheels," by Ken Ilgunas

In response to our February selection, I asked readers (i.e., you) to choose a book for March that was in some way connected to something they have considered or dreamed of doing that would push them beyond their comfort zone.

As a result, I ventured to the Cape Girardeau Public Library to find a book in which the author or protagonist travels or lives in a Class B RV. Walden on Wheels (Ken Ilgunas, 2013) was the only book title that came up in my search, so I pulled the book off the shelf and read the back-cover blurb.

In it, readers are promised a discussion of the authors time living in a van, of "freezing winters and the constant challenge of living in a confined space that would test Ilgunass limits and resolve in the two years.

Unfortunately, the book completely fails to deliver on that promise.

Instead, less than 50 of the books 299 pages are based on just five  yes, five  days of Ilgunas part-time, two-year residence in the back of his Ford Econoline van. The other 249 pages have absolutely nothing to do with van life. Instead, the author details  often agonizingly so  his experiences while working in Alaska and complains ad nauseam about the size of his student loan debt and the unfairness of student loans in general.

I longed to return the book to the library unfinished; however, I could not, in good conscience, write about a book I hadnt actually read. So, I interspersed slogging through Ilgunas monotonous whining with visits to Facebook groups focused on Class B living, as well as to the social media accounts of individual friends who enjoy frequent, extended travel or full-time living in one.

It was there, in the posts of acquaintances and friends, that I found what I fruitlessly sought in Walden on Wheels: I read cautionary tales and hard-earned wisdom about RV living, as well as testimonies about the peace, autonomy, joy, etc., found in a nomadic lifestyle.

You may not be interested in traveling around our great country in an RV. Id bet, though, you have at least one big life dream, one something you secretly or not-so-secretly long to do.

And heres what I want  no, Im imploring  you to do. Right away.

If you havent yet done so, put that dream into a one-word sentence that begins with I will. Then do all you can to turn that I will statement into an I am or I did declaration.

Read every book you can on the subject; join social media groups of other like-minded individuals or follow the accounts  including YouTube and blogs  of people who have done or are doing what you want to do. Look for local or regional groups related to your dream.

Try on your dream for size. I traveled for more than six weeks in a no-build minivan. You might sign up for a class or rent a Florida condo for two months or buy a few of the basic tools and create something, or whatever else would allow you to try out your dream. Or, jump right in and live your dream on a grand scale.

Make 2024 the year you define, refine and bring your dream to fruition!

Some topics Jasmine and I will discuss at our next Facebook Live chat at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4 , include:

1. Why did you choose the activity and the book you selected?

2. Did reading the book cause you to take that first step out of your comfort zone?

3. If so, what was the result of that first step? How were you impacted?

4. If not, what is holding you back?

5. Whats next on the horizon for you? In what way are you going to challenge yourself by trying something new?

Coming Up

For our April selection, well read Raven Black by Ann Cleeves, the book that introduced me to the author of my two now-favorite mystery book series and television series Shetland and Vera, both of which are immensely popular. This book is available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library (multiple hard copies), at major booksellers, as an ebook and audio version, and its free with Amazons Kindle Unlimited membership.

Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.