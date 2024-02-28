Filing starts for local state offices, contested races develop

Filing opened Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary, which will determine which state and national candidates will represent their parties in the November general election.

Locally, offices for U.S. representative, state senate and state representatives, as well as circuit judges will be decided.

The following is a list of candidates who had filed as of 8 a.m. Wednesday for area seats.

Candidate filing closes March 26. Residents can register to vote in the primary election between now and July 10.

U.S. Representative

 District 8

Incumbent Jason Smith (R-Cape Girardeau) was the first candidate to file for U.S. representative of District 8, at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday.

He was followed by Democratic candidates Franklin Delano Roth II of Hillsboro and Randi McCallian of Edgar Springs.

Circuit judges

 Circuit 35 Republican and incumbent Robert Rob Mayer of Dexter has filed for re-election as judge for Circuit 35. He is challenged by Republican Daren Keith Todd of Kennett. This circuit includes Stoddard and Dunklin.

 Circuit 42, Division 1

Republican Megan Seay of Salem has filed for Division 1 judge in Circuit 42. This circuit includes Wayne and additional counties.

State Senate

 District 25

Incumbent Jason Bean (R-Holcomb) is the sole candidate to have filed for state Senate District 25. This district has 10 counties, including Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Ripley, Stoddard and Wayne.

State Representative

 District 144

Republican Joe Loyd of Centerville was the first to file for District 144, followed by Andrew J. Eye. This seat is currently held by Republican Chris Dinkins. This district includes the northern portion of Wayne County, and other neighboring counties.

 District 150

Incumbent Cameron Bunting Parker (R-Malden) has filed for re-election in District 150. This district includes portions of Butler and Pemiscot counties, as well as Dunklin County.

 District 151

Republican Steve W. Jordan of Advance is the sole candidate to have filed for District 151, which is currently served by Republican Herman Morse. This district includes Stoddard County and portions of other counties.

 District 152

Incumbent Hardy Billington (R-Poplar Bluff) has filed for re-election in District 152. This district includes portions of Butler County.

 District 153

A pair of Republicans were the first to file for District 153, Vinnie Clubb of Piedmont and Keith W. Elliott of Doniphan. Democrat Shella Bristol of Fremont has also filed for this seat, which is currently held by Republican Darrell Atchison. This district includes Carter and Ripley counties, as well as portions of Wayne and other counties.