Prayer 2-21-24

Annual audit report presented to Cape council TuesdayCape Girardeau's City Council was presented the city's 2022-23 annual audit report Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall. Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC conducted an independent auditor's report. According to Jeff Stroder, based on...
State Reps. Burger, Brown recall chaos at Chiefs paradeIt was meant to be a day of celebration in Kansas City. The sun was out, spirits were high and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with their fans, were commemorating the team's third Super Bowl victory in five years. Then, gunshots rang out, draping a...
Deputy, reporting person wake 6 people while porch on fireFour adults and two children were spared from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau County. A deputy and the reporting person are being credited for alerting all six from their sleep while the front porch was ablaze. Gordonville Fire...
Perryville author pens first novel"He promised himself he would stay away from her. She has to make him believe she wants him". This is the tagline from local author Mindi Hope's debut novel. Hope is from Perryville and has recently decided to self-publish her novel "The First Sun"....
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan gets extension1A judge has granted an extension to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, who is defending claims he should be removed from office. Judge Jerel L. Poor II granted a 10-day extension Friday, Feb. 16, two days after Jordan asked for the...
Cape Police Chief doctoral dissertationCape police chief explores correlation with police officers' college education for doctoral dissertation City of Cape Girardeau's police chief Wes Blair defended his doctoral dissertation concerning the perception of college education relating to...
SINGO coming back to Scout HallAre you wanting to play Bingo but want to sing instead? Look no more. Scout Hall has introduced SINGO. It's like Bingo -- just swap the numbers with song titles and listen to a series of tracks (only the good parts) all evening until someone wins...
Local News 2/20/24Fighting continues in Missouri Senate over initiative petition reform13Since the start of the 102nd General Assembly, the Missouri Senate has been mostly stuck in neutral. Between in-fighting among Republicans and multiple filibusters staged by members of the Missouri Freedom Caucus a conservative group made up of 11...
Local News 2/20/24National FFA Week: Growing up from the ground, Bell City FFA1Around Bell City, there is one thing, farmland. So, because of this, it might seem natural the local school district would have had a long history with an FFA chapter. However, this is not the case. Bell City was the only school in Stoddard County...
Annual audit report to be presented to Cape Girardeau City Council on Tuesday26The 2022-2023 final audit report will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St. The report states the city ended its fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance for its general fund...
Public Library Board meeting changes bylaw language at special meeting10The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees met Feb. 8, to change language in the boards bylaws concerning the priority of public comments. The meeting was called to approve recommended changes to public communications with the board. The...
National FFA Week: Meadow Heights FFA: 45 years strongMeadow Heights FFA Chapter was founded in 1979. And 45 years later in 2024, the chapter includes 84 members, making it "one of the largest youth organizations in Bollinger County," according to Meadow Heights FFA advisor Sarah Yamnitz. Congress...
Fire reported at Cape Girardeau storage facility5Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a commercial structure fire at a storage facility early Saturday morning, Feb. 17. A release from the fire department says the blaze at Red Dot Storage, 2301 Bloomfield St., caused about $50,000 in damage to the...
Most read 2/19/24Rock N' Roll Sushi takes to the stageWhen Donnie Shaw and his wife were coming back to Cape Girardeau from a vacation in Florida, they stopped at a sushi chain called Rock N' Roll Sushi. The couple was impressed by the atmosphere of the restaurant, with neon lights, music videos...
Double header weekend coming to Scout HallScout Hall will have a full weekend of music coming Friday and Saturday, March 1 and March 2. The venue, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, will be welcoming Southern Avenue on March 1 and Arkansauce on March 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the...
Local News 2/18/24National FFA Week: Oak Ridge student strives to become FFA state officerOak Ridge R-VI junior Taylor Nothdurft spent much of her childhood in Branson. Her grandparents all owned farms, but she was a self-described "city girl" with little interest in agriculture. That all changed when she was in the seventh grade. She...
Cape Fire Department outlines need for Fire Station No. 1 renovation in Capital Improvements ProgramCape Girardeau Fire Department officials are hopeful to renovate and add onto Fire Station No. 1, with the project amounting to $4,700,000 split across three fiscal years. That plan is in the city's draft of a 2024-29 Capital Improvements Program...
State Senate eyes bills to block abortion facility funds11Amid a struggle in the Missouri Senate over ballot initiative reform lies another controversial bill regarding the use of public funds for abortion facilities. Senate Bills 1168 and 810 would block government funding to abortion clinics or their...
'Operation Knot My Valentine': 19 arrested in gang indictmentSIKESTON -- A lengthy, multiagency investigation of criminal street gang activities led to the arrest of 19 individuals early Thursday, Feb. 15, in Sikeston. According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public...
Saint Francis Foundation plans annual Friends Gala1The eighth annual Friends Gala, organized by the Saint Francis Foundation, will bring people together in support of cancer and cardiac patients at the Saint Francis Health System. This year's gala is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday,...
Scott County Clerk's Office will mail new voter ID cardsBENTON -- The office of Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh will be mailing new voter identification cards to Scott County registered voters within the next week. "The card will list your name, address, polling place, precinct, and districts in which...
Former Sikeston officer pleads guilty to sex crimesBrian Louis Robinson, 35, of Sikeston pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. The case is being handled in Perry County court on a change of venue. Robinson was accused of sexual...
National FFA Week: Saxony students assist younger membersAmelia Wilson and Skylar Calhoun, both juniors at Saxony Lutheran High School, will spread their passion and knowledge of agriculture sciences to third grade students at St. Paul Lutheran Elementary through the Agriculture Education on the Move...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 18., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 5....
Highway 91 in Morley to receive ADA sidewalk improvementsHighway 91 in Morley to receive ADA sidewalk improvements Contractor crews will improve the sidewalks on Highway 91 in Morley, as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's initiative to bring sidewalks into compliance with the standards of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 18, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 City Hall Presentation n Delivery of annual Audit Report for fiscal year ending 6-30-2023 Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n...
Most read 2/16/24Commissioners approve deputy coroner appointment12During their regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the go-ahead for Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to appoint David Taylor as deputy coroner. Taylors appointment comes in the wake of a court order barring Coroner...
Documents: Former coroner accused Jordan of perjury following 2020 election19In the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office. Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the...
Whopper vs. Big Mac Who does Double better?2Coming back from a hectic vacation and facing a column deadline that I absolutely could have planned for and yet put off for another time, I found myself fixated on a simple food subject that's been the topic of conversation around me lately:...
Cape Girardeau teen faces charges after 125 mph chase5A Cape Girardeau teenager is in custody and faces a $40,000 cash-only bond after he attempted to flee police officers on a motorcycle, allegedly reaching a speed of 102 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone. Conner Cox, 18, faces charges...
Woman accused of disobeying judge's order, stealing from victim againA Whitewater woman faces a $50,000 cash-only bond and was processed into the Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge's order stemming from a drug and theft case out of Bollinger County in January. Suzanna Ballard, 34,...
Most read 2/14/24VintageNOW 2024 fashion show goes futuristic; expo to take place in April15VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show EmPOWER: Journey to the Future. According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12...