Prayer 2-11-24

Sheriff to temporarily oversee coroner's duties3An order given by the courts on Thursday, Feb. 8, gave Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan 10 days to issue a response to the attorney general's claims that he should be removed from office. It also said that during these 10 days, Jordan...
Fans look forward to seeing glimpse of Swift at big game1"It' me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me," Taylor Swift says in her song "Anti-Hero". Problem for some, reason to watch for others, Taylor Swift's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games this year in support of her significant other, tight end Travis...
Jackson city administrator to retire in the fall1Jackson city administrator James Roach announced Friday, Feb. 9, that he will retire from the position later this year. A release from the city indicates Roach will step down this fall after having worked for the city for 27 years. In 1997,...
Highway 51 in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage workHighway 51 in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage work Highway 51 in Bollinger County -- from Highway 72 to Route NN near Patton -- will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a...
Central student awarded SEMO President's ScholarshipCape Central senior Madison Phelps was awarded Southeast Missouri State University's President's Scholarship during a small ceremony Thursday, Feb. 8, at Cape Central High School, becoming the first student from the school to receive the scholarship...
Did you know? What does the law say about removing an elected official in Missouri?The rules for which local officeholders can be removed from office date back to 1939. Section 106.220 of Missouri law states "Any person elected or appointed to any county, city, town or township office in this state, except such officers as may be...
Missouri AG files to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner from office32The Missouri attorney general filed a petition Thursday, Feb. 8, to kickstart the process of removing from office Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Called a petition for Writ of Quo Warranto, the petition states that Jordan engaged in...
Man wanted for shooting officer killed in police shootout after pursuit into Illinois5EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. A man wanted for shooting a police officer Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Granite City, Illinois, was shot and killed following a pursuit into Illinois late Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Donald J. Friese of Granite City led police on a...
Cape Girardeau's Capital Improvement Program proposed 2024-2029 plan lines up potential projects4The City of Cape Girardeau has laid out a plan for possible municipal projects extending to the end of the decade and beyond. The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) proposed plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2029 which will have a public hearing before...
Missouri AG: Jordan committed felonies and misdemeanor in role as coroner1The Missouri attorney generals office has accused Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan of three Class E felonies and misdemeanor stealing charges, alleging he broke the law while conducting his duties of office. When reached by phone, Jordan...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve Midnight Watch grant, change orders3Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract to fund Midnight Watch of the 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Office for another year. Midnight Watch workers are state employees whose pay the county budgets for through state grants. They...
State Highway Patrol, friends, family celebrate Rhodes' 91st birthday, years of service with VFW3State Highway Patrol members joined friends and family of Edwin "Pete" E. Rhodes to celebrate his 91st birthday and his service with VFW on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau. A Korean War veteran, Rhodes still manages the...
Brad Sheriff to exit SEMO's VP of finance role, reflects on achievements2Last week, Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Brad Sheriff, vice president of Finance and Administration, will be leaving the university as of Sunday, March 31, after spending three and a half years in the position. Sheriff didn't give a...
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey touts successes to Cape Girardeau Lions Club1Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke of his office's successes and about current cases during a stop Wednesday, Feb. 7, at a Lions Club meeting in Cape Girardeau. Bailey told the crowd he took the job as attorney general because he wanted...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-8-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Feb. 5, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Jackson aldermen commission city clerk, receive tourism update2Jackson Board of Aldermen members were updated Monday, Feb. 5, on the status of their new tourism campaign and website. Alyssa Phares, account director for Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, presented the update alongside Jackson Area...
Remembering Toby Keith -- country star passes after cancer battle1Country music singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer since 2022. The official Toby Keith website posted a statement Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, stating he passed away peacefully last night Feb. 5, surrounded by his...
Sen. Thompson Rehder sponsors psilocybin therapy bill for veterans with mental health issues5Missouri military veterans may soon have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial testing the potential benefits of using psilocybin as an alternative therapy to treat mental health ailments...
Local News 2/6/24American Legion, VFW host pre-deployment luncheon for area National Guard unit5KENNETT Kennetts American Legion Post No. 66 and VFW Post No. 5443 hosted members of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1221st Transportation Co., headquartered in Dexter, for a steak dinner as the unit prepares to deploy to Poland next month...
Local News 2/6/24Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 guidelines for urban deer hunt9Cape Girardeau City Council members approved an ordinance on guidelines for the 2024 urban deer hunt after hearing an update on the program from patrolman Ty Metzger on Monday, Feb. 5. The new guidelines expand the hunt from 13 to a maximum of 16...
Cape Girardeau man faces child sex crime allegationsA Cape Girardeau man is in the county jail with a $100,000 cash-only bond after being charged with multiple sex-related crimes involving a minor. Jason Rauh, 28, faces a charge of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person...
Drone used in arrest of man alleged to have stolen more than $30K in property6A Cape Girardeau County man faces eight felonies following an investigation by the sheriff's office that recovered more than $30,000 in stolen property, police said. The sheriff's office used a surveillance drone as part of the investigation. Joseph...
Most read 2/5/24Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship4Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
Most read 2/5/24Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements13The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
Most read 2/2/24Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
Most read 2/2/24Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...