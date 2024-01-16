Community Cookbook: White Cranberry Margarita, by Keller Ford from Cape Girardeau

-
Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residenceCape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and...
Celebrations honor King's humanitarian legacyDebra Mitchell-Braxton and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration committee held several events in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 15, to commemorate the late civil rights leader on the federal holiday named in his honor. The 39th...
NWS reports 1.3 inch snowfall Sunday in Cape Girardeau area1Cape Girardeau is under a windchill advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the windchill expected to hit as low as minus 15. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, stated snowfall Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Cape Girardeau area...
Dead woman's daughter provides context on mother's, suspect's relationship3The daughter of a murdered Bollinger County woman described her mother as a person who was willing to help anyone, including the man who is alleged to have shot and killed her. Tina Skaggs died Dec. 17 at her residence off Route Y in Bollinger...
Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau1As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the...
Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center in Bollinger County garners state funding2MARBLE HILL The third floor of Bollinger County Library is receiving a new lease on life as the future site of Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center. Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center will act as an incubator and accelerator space for entrepreneurs and...
Bikers Against Predators conduct operation on Bernie campus; investigation underway4BERNIE A group called Bikers Against Predators conducted an operation on the Bernie School District campus Saturday night, Jan. 13, which has led to a joint investigation involving the Bernie Police Department, Dexter Police Department and...
Unique Cape Girardeau home boasts rich history, best view of river in the cityThe three-story house on 330 North Lorimier Street is a glamorous infusion of Cape Girardeau's past and present. The historic property contains stories of speakeasy parties, elaborate dinners, summer poolside gatherings and elegant weddings. It is a...
Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquet4Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12. He said the award has special meaning to him because his...
Rep. Burger announces bid for state Senate16Jamie Burger, a longtime Scott County commissioner and current representative in the state House, announced plans Friday to run for the Senate seat held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder. The District 27 Senate district represents the counties of...
Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service....
Shooting at Hackberry streetShooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11. According to a CGPD news release,...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Jan 16., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Jan. 2. PUBLIC...
Crews battle blaze at Miner businessMINER, Mo. Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at...
Mercy Hospital Southeast receives blessing3A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of the new Mercy Southeast health system in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Mercy Clinic Women's Health, 650 S. Mount Auburn Road. Bishop Edward...
NWS latest: Models vary widely on snow accumulation; current models trend lowerThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday, Jan. 11, said the forecasting models for snow accumulation are trending down for the area Monday, Jan. 15. However, its prediction remains for up to 2 inches of rain Friday, Jan. 12....
Dawson Hollow will be bringing its indie folk rock sound to Scout HallA group of five siblings has many options to do things together. Instead of forming its own basketball team, the Link family decided a band was more its style. Thus, Dawson Hollow. Growing up with a musical mother who taught the siblings how to sing...
Did you know? 9 things to remember when bitterly cold weather arrives1Southeast Missouri is no stranger to cold snaps. We've had spells of temps dipping below zero for as long as anyone can remember. Over the years, the Southeast Missourian has published many articles about what to do in such cold spells. In this...
Social runnings with the Missouri Running Company"There is a closeness about people who run together. We become better friends, better athletes and better women by the company we keep." -- Kristin Armstrong Savola, former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist, This...
Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March3Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, for "A Night with Cedric The Entertainer", a comedy show to benefit Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau....
Cape County commissioners prepare for winter weatherThe Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, lasted just five minutes. The only item discussed and approved was a pay request of $373,350 to Sides Construction of Jackson. The request is for the county's emergency...
Weather could force Bollinger County Courthouse employees to work remotelyEmployees of the Bollinger County Circuit Clerk's Office have been instructed to work remotely when the County Commission closes the courthouse. Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis issued an administrative order Thursday, Jan. 11. "Whereas, it has...
Most read 1/11/24NWS issues hazardous weather outlook4The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
Most read 1/10/24Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 636Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
Most read 1/9/24Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
Most read 1/9/24Faith, family leads Wilferth to Chateau Girardeau; longtime Saint Francis VP leaves after 10 years3Jimmy Wilferth wasn't looking for a new job opportunity, but sometimes they simply present themselves. On Thursday, Jan. 4, Chateau Girardeau retirement community announced Wilferth as its new chief executive officer. He had spent the previous...
Most read 1/8/24Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage13A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
Most read 1/8/24Something to smile about: Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award7The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it. His...
Community Cookbook: White Cranberry Margarita, by Keller Ford from Cape Girardeau
Keller Ford says he got the best of both worlds during his childhood: During the school year, he lived with his mother in Phoenix and throughout parts of Orange County, Calif.; during Christmas and summer, he visited his father in Cape Girardeau.
It was living out there [in the West with] beautiful sunshine, then coming back here to snow, Ford says.
He moved to Cape Girardeau for eighth grade and graduated from Cape Central High School. He attended Southeast Missouri State University for a few years, but soon realized his true passion was for the restaurant and beverage industry, which he started working in at the age of 18 years old, waiting tables and cooking meals.
He started bartending when he turned 21 years old and worked at establishments across the city, including Broussards Cajun Cuisine, Garfields, Rude Dog Pub, and Mollies Cafe & Bar, among others. Ford says it wasnt until he worked at Mollies which was located where Ebb & Flow currently is that he fell in love with wine.
I think it was just the complexities [that drew me to wine]. The flavors, the different grape varieties. Wine was this whole new, endless opportunity to try new things. There was so much innovation and things I hadnt been exposed to, Ford says. There was so much to learn.
Eager to learn more, Ford used tip money from his job at Mollies to purchase and collect bottles of wine at cost from his boss. He stored some of the red wine bottles for years, allowing them to age, and signed up for a subscription to Wine Spectator magazine.
Wine is such a social thing. Its amazing the amount of conversation that comes out of sharing a bottle of wine with someone or a group of people. It just kind of brings everybody together, Ford says.
Ford also worked at River Ridge Winery in Commerce, Mo., as general manager for seven years. He says he loved working in the vineyards, being by himself and tending to the vines. He also loved the seasonality of the work and how the workload changed from spring to summer. There, he witnessed and participated in every step of the winemaking process, from picking and crushing grapes, to aging, fermenting and bottling the finished product.
Youre creating something, so it was great, Ford says. You have to have a passion for it, you have to love it. The hours arent great, the work is hard, the money can be great or not great, so if you dont love those [food and drink] businesses, there are other things you could do to make more money. You find something you love and have a passion for, and you just work at it.
Ford has visited Napa Valley in California, famous for its wine. He also recommends Sonoma Valley in California and Willamette Valley in Oregon as vacation destinations for wine lovers.
Between his travels, restaurant experience and hour spent researching the wine and liquor industry every day, Ford says he felt prepared to take the next step: opening his own shop.
In 2010, Ford opened Primo Vino, a specialty wine, beer and liquor shop in Cape Girardeau. Later, he expanded this shop to include Cask Spirits and Beer Lounge. Ford was also instrumental in envisioning and establishing Top of the Marq restaurant and bar in the Marquette Tower on Broadway.
Outside of running his businesses, Ford enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife and two daughters. He says they recently went to New York City for the first time and did all the touristy stuff.
We went to all the main pizza places, like literally, wed go have a meal, and then Id say, Lets go have a slice of pizza for dessert, Ford says. So, wed have pizza, and then wed have pizza for dessert down the road.
Ford is also a big fan of music. He says he used to play the drums quite a bit, and he goes to concerts every chance he gets. A couple of times a year, he goes trout fishing just to get out.
He says he started trout fishing with three guys, and now their group is made up of almost 20 individuals. They go to White River in Arkansas every February despite the cold to fish together.
Its pretty simple: Ford enjoys trying new things. Whether its a new fishing spot, bottle of wine or destination, he is always down for an adventure.
White Cranberry Margarita
Recipe by Keller Ford
1½ ounces silver tequila
1 ounce orange liqueur
1½ ounces white cranberry juice
½ ounce lime juice (freshly squeezed)
½ ounce cream of coconut
Nonalcoholic version:
2 ounces white cranberry juice
1 ounce orange blossom water or orange juice
½ ounce lime juice (freshly squeezed)
½ ounce cream of coconut
Dash of orange bitters (optional)
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to ensure all ingredients and cream of coconut are incorporated. Strain drink into a glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with rosemary, orange or fresh cranberries.
See Keller make this recipe at The Best Years Facebook page.