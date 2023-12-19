Preventing a Holiday Belly Ache (or more) in Your Pets

This holiday season, it's important to be mindful of potential gastrointestinal (GI) issues that can affect our beloved pets. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), upset stomachs rank as the third most common reason for veterinary visits. With tempting table food and increased stress levels during this time, it's crucial to keep an eye out for any symptoms that might indicate GI distress in our furry friends.

If you notice any of these symptoms, give us a call:

 Vomiting or diarrhea (may have blood or mucus)

 Weight loss

 Less appetite than usual or missing overall

 Fever

 Dehydration or not drinking water

 Abdominal pain or distension

Some of the most common causes are food-related, stress-related, and intestinal blockages.

Food-related digestive issues in pets often stem from their curious nature, leading them to eat things they shouldn't---whether it's table scraps or unexpected sidewalk snacks. Abrupt changes in your pet's diet can also trigger digestive disturbances. To ease this transition, we recommend gradually introducing new food over one to two weeks, allowing your pet to adjust.

Stress can also be a factor in your pets upset stomach. Traveling, boarding, or more guests visiting their home--all of these could affect your pets daily routine, leading to heightened stress levels.

Intentional blockages are obstructions, also referred to as foreign bodies, which prevent food from passing through the digestive tract. While some blockages may result from factors like hernias or cancerous masses, the majority stem from pets ingesting non-edible items. Dogs will eat many things: small toys, sticks, rocks, and even socks or blankets. Intestinal blockages can be very serious and can quickly turn life-threatening. Symptoms may include severe vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, and potential damage to the intestines. Call us right away to determine if the situation is an emergency or if we need to schedule an exam and x-rays. Often and unfortunately, surgery might be necessary to remove some items.

Finally, its best to avoid table scraps and do your best to minimize stress for your pets now and especially during the holiday season.