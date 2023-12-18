Shop Local: Saxony Lutheran High School

Saxony Lutheran High School has provided a Christ-centered education to Southeast Missouri for 24 years.

Saxony is nestled in Jackson, MO and built on four pillars: faith, family, academics, and activities, in that order, with strong academic programs and over 17 varsity sports and numerous extracurricular clubs and organizations that enhance the high school experience.

Saxony begins the day in Gods word with Chapel or student-led Small Group Ministry. Crusaders can grow spiritually and academically while preparing for their future.

The Saxony Lutheran faculty and staff strive to build relationships with our students and provide a high-quality education that allows each student to excel.

Senior Grace Ozark loves Saxony because it is a small school with a big personality, and it is a place where I have grown tremendously, academically and spiritually, while meeting friends and making memories that I will always hold on to.

Principal Mark Ruark takes time to build relationships with students and believes that those relationships set Saxony apart from other schools.

I truly believe the family atmosphere is a big part of the culture that sets us apart from other schools," says Ruark. With a 13-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio, we can build and sustain caring relationships that allow our Crusaders to grow in every way. We are all part of The Saxony Family!