Tips for feeding your pet right

Libertarian Greg Tlapek provides alternative choice in District 147 House raceLibertarian Greg Tlapek is running for the District 147 seat in the Missouri House of Representatives once again. Tlapek has been involved with the Libertarian party going back to the 1980s and ran his first political race in 1994. Most recently,...
Republican Lucas Green to challenge in District 146 House primaryNational Guard veteran and Cape Girardeau County native Lucas Green will challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis for the House of Representatives District 146 seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. During his time in the National...
Man arrested in connection with beating incidentPolice have arrested a man who they say was one of four people who brutally beat a victim, stole his car, phone and debit card, leaving him with a bloodied face, missing and broken teeth and no shoes or eyeglasses. Levi Clowes, 20, was charged with...
Man arrested in connection with shooting incidentCharges have been filed against a man Cape Girardeau police officers believe shot a bullet through a vehicle's window and hit a man in the back while he was driving his vehicle. Jaleel Henry, 26, of Cape Girardeau, has been charged with first-degree...
Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in JacksonA man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire. He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he...
Annual SEMO Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop scheduled for next weekCape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine...
NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work; Pavement repairs to reduce Highway 51 in Perry CountyNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 74.2 near Sikeston -- will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make pavement...
Leave a legacy in your community through philanthropyWhat if you could make an impact in your community not just now but for decades to come? What if you could be assured your values, your ideals, your unique story would be told to future generations? What if you could be confident that the good work...
Chief: Scott City police find fentanyl2A Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of...
Notre Dame's Ruth Ann Hester named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by SEMOSCA3Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester recently was named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association (SEMOSCA). Hester was recognized during SEMOSCAs March meeting, when the...
Cape Girardeau native Nancy Blattner discusses closure of Fontbonne University in 20258Fontbonne University, a private Catholic liberal arts university in Clayton, will close its doors during the summer of 2025 after more than 100 years of operation, the university announced Monday. ...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve family cemetery, payment requestsDrew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, spoke with county commissioners Monday, March 11, regarding a family cemetery his parents had requested in 2021. He said his family had requested a portion of their land be deeded for a...
Local News 3/11/24Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith criticizes State of the Union address42President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle...
Local News 3/11/24Sikeston's Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center work officially underwaySIKESTON Work on the renovation of Sikeston's new Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center is officially underway in downtown Sikeston. Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., said the...
Most read 3/11/24Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape421 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month...
Most read 3/11/24Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate7The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest...
Photo Gallery 3/10/242024 Cape Anime
Biden signs a package of spending bills passed by Congress just hours before a shutdown deadline1WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has signed into law a package of spending bills passed by the Senate in time to avoid a shutdown of many key federal agencies. He signed the legislation Saturday while offering thanks to leaders and negotiators from...
Cape man sentenced to prison on drug chargeFederal Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to 175 months in prison Friday, March 8, for distributing fentanyl. Jimmy L. Hudson, Jr., 47, pleaded guilty in federal court last year after buying fentanyl from an informant...
Coroner in court to answer charges11Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived his initial appearance and formal reading of charges scheduled Friday morning for the alleged crimes he committed in the capacity of coroner. Jordan faces three Class E felonies of falsifying death...
Cape man charged with sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged in Scott City with fourth-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography. Joseph Ray Hogeland, 21, told Scott City police that he had been seeing his girlfriend for about a month, according to a...
Jackson School District proposes tax levy increase for teachers and staff17Jackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest...
Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast Missouri27A petition aiming to lift the state's abortion ban, circulated by a group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, has made its way to Southeast Missouri. The ballot initiative would revise Article I of the Missouri Constitution by adopting...
Cape Girardeau, other regional cities break weather records for high temp prevalence2Cape Girardeau and several other locations in the greater tri-state region have set records in recent days with high temperatures. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said Cape Girardeau has observed three days with high...
Granting Grace to host fundraiser at Grace United Methodist Church4Granting Grace Outreach will host an art auction fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Granting Grace is a not-for-profit organization started by Grant Skelton when he...
Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race7Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the partys spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Daume owns a 600-acre soybean...
Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenager10A yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon...
Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape County2A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County. According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with...
Most read 3/5/24Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse6Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
Tips for feeding your pet right
Saturday, December 16, 2023
With the new year approaching, we look at how we can be healthier, but have you ever thought about how your pets could be healthier? You might think scooping colorful food out of a bag might be enough for your pet, but think again.
The invention of dry dog food came about as a convenience for pet owners in the 1950s, and thats exactly what kibble is, a convenience food. Its overcooked, over-processed and overloaded with synthetic vitamins, needless food colorings and often inferior ingredients. Its also the No. 1 purchased and fed pet food in the world.
The extreme heat and drying in the process of making kibble actually removes beneficial vitamins, nutrients and moisture your pet needs. While these are added back in the form of synthetics, those cant completely replicate what comes from fresh, real food. With this extreme overprocessing comes a host of diseases your pets can be affected with. The incidences of diabetes, kidney disease, liver failure and cancer are so prevalent in todays world, its likely your pet will die of one of these ailments, and not of old age like we all hope for.
Dogs and cats ate real food before they were introduced to processed food. Wolves and wild cats dont eat piles of kibble they find in the wild, so why do we assume dry bagged food is what our pets should eat? With extensive and persuasive marketing, companies have led us to believe pets should not eat real food. Thats incorrect, and frankly, dangerous information.
Its important to be a conscious pet food consumer. Dont be fooled by pretty bags and fancy names. Make sure theres no corn, wheat or soy or by-products of these in the food. These are the bad guys that will cause your pet to have allergies, gain weight and leave large piles to clean up. The first ingredient should always be meat, but make sure theres more meat listed than just the first item.
Pet food ingredients have to be listed from greatest to least, but some companies utilize ingredient splitting, where one ingredient is divided into smaller portions and renamed. Its a sneaky way to artificially boost a more desirable item to a higher spot, while lowering the ranking of a less desirable item. The unfortunate part is not only that its deceptive, but its completely legal, as well.
Dont let yourself be talked into the idea that feeding a better-quality food is going to cost you more money. A better-quality dry food alone contains fewer fillers, meaning you actually feed less to your pet, so the cost comes close to the same. And there are ways you can make dry food better.
At Busch Pet Products, we always ask customers if they add water to dry food. Dry dog and cat food has to be digested entirely in the stomach. Adding just enough hot water to the kibble and letting it soak for approximately 10 minutes will help your pet digest the food better, meaning less digestive upset, less guzzling water after eating and better breath.
Other items we recommend adding to your dogs dry food include bone broth, goats milk dogs and cats are lactose intolerant, so stick with goat milk or even raw cows milk if you can find it blueberries, sardines, and even raw or lightly-cooked eggs.
It's not difficult to make some minor changes to your dog or cats diet, with long-term, lasting benefits. It is much easier to spend your money on a good-quality food in the beginning than to have to pay even more money for countless medicines, surgeries and stressful vet visits in the end. At Busch Pet Products, we are all about preventative health. Stop by and let us help you find the right food and treats for your furry family members!