Prayer 9-17-23
Father God, we worship you. For great and mighty are your works, O Lord. Amen.
Cape council to consider portions of West Park Mall redevelopment; TIF, CID plans to be discussed3Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider portions of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18. The group will consider measures forming RCC Community Improvement District (CID) and approving an RCC tax increment...
Cape Comic Con returns with fun for allCalling all comic book enthusiasts, cosplayers and those in between: Cape Comic Con will be held from Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The comic con will be a place "where nerd hearts come to...
A long history for old Cairo Mississippi River bridgeCairo, Illinois, a city surrounded by levees at the southernmost tip of the state and known as "Little Egypt" because of its namesake Egyptian city on the Nile River, is known for bridges and bridge closures at the confluence of the Mississippi and...
Schools foundation receives $10K grantThe Community Foundation of the Ozarks presented a check for $10,000 to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 14. The donation was made possible through an Endowment Challenge Matching Grant -- a program of the Community...
Train derails in Scott County; no injuries or hazardous material spills reportedPERKINS, Mo. -- Eighteen train cars fully derailed early Friday, Sept. 15 in Scott County, forcing an extended closure of a portion of a state highway. No injuries or hazardous material spills were reported. According to Scott County Sheriff Wes...
Southeast utilizes technology to serve students, regionUniversity's Tomorrow's Careers Today campaign innovates to train students for new economy At a time where there is a critical need for workers to fill the shortage in the cybersecurity workforce, the National Security Agency and the Department of...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Sept. 18, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Sept. 5....
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Sept. 17, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 City Hall Presentations n Presentation of the Redevelopment Plan and Proposed Agreement for West Park Mall Communications report n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/18/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Cape Girardeau County emergency operations center to be completed by mid-2024Groundbreaking for a new $4.8 million emergency operations center (EOC) for Cape Girardeau County will be held in late October or early November, according to Thursday, Sept. 14, remarks by Sam Herndon V, the county's emergency management agency...
SEMO receives close to $200,000 for nanotech light therapy research1Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Engineering and Technology has been awarded a grant of close to $200,000 from the National Science Foundation. The Engineering Research Initiation grant will provide funding for a two-year study to...
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors heading to Shipyard FestivalDrew Holcomb calls the music his band makes classic "singer-songwriter music". The band takes from multiple genres such as country, folk, classic R&B, rock and soul and blend it together for what many call Americana. The group will be bringing its...
SEMO adds three new business majors in expanding fields1Southeast Missouri State University students can choose from three new business majors this semester. Each major will teach them skills professors say can help them find in-demand jobs once they enter the workforce. The university's board of...
Warehouse full of vintage collectibles on sale this weekend2A longtime collector of antiques is selling the bulk of his vintage hoard beginning this weekend. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, through Wednesday,...
Cape Girardeau Police Department investigating alleged fair threatA post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated Thursday, Sept. 14, officers were investigating social media chatter regarding an alleged threat to "shoot up" SEMO District Fair. "The safety of our community is a top priority. There will be...
$2.8 million Lotto ticket sold in Cape GirardeauA Missouri Lotto player won a $2.8 million jackpot in the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The "quick pick" ticket matched all six numbers drawn. The numbers were 5, 6, 9,...
Man detained in alleged indecent exposure incidentA Charleston, Missouri, man has been identified in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. A release from the university states Nathan Stokes, 35, was detained after university...
Charleston man detained in alleged indecent exposure incident on university campus2A Charleston, Missouri, man has been identified in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. A release from the university says Nathan Stokes, 35, was detained after university police...
Contour Airlines' performance in line with industry norms5Contour Airlines' performance at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is on par with those of other airlines in different markets, statistics show. Airport manager Katrina Amos presented Airport Advisory Board members with the airport activity report at...
Jackson School District to replace fiber-optic cables damaged by squirrelsJackson School District Board of Education members approved much needed replacement of fiber-optic cables servicing school buildings throughout the district. Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of Safety and District Operations, reported to the...
Maggie Rose to play Scout Hall on Saturday1Acclaimed singer-songwriter Maggie Rose will return to Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Sept. 16. She will perform at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Rose, based out of Nashville, Tennessee, has become a staple at the Grand Ole...
Muffler Express closing after 47 years, but memories remain2"What can you say about 47 years at the same place?" Sherry Rowland asked. The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot. Rowland has served as president of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair since her husband, Jim, died in 2020. The couple opened...
Most read 9/13/23Cape Girardeau's Green's Garden combines restaurant, market and family3A new restaurant and market in downtown Cape Girardeau is taking the idea of a family business to the next level. As of now, Green's Garden at 2 N. Main St. is staffed entirely by members of the Green family -- dad Lance, mom Sharla and their five...
Rick Walter retires as Scott City police chief; Capt. Chris Griggs to assume duties on interim basis6Rick Walter had long-overdue shoulder surgery Friday, Sept. 8, and won't work another day as police chief of Scott City. He turned in a letter announcing his retirement last week. He said the timing was right to recover from surgery, do some...
Radio personality Kirby Ray recipient of 2023 Dingeldein award11Local radio personality Kirby Ray is well known for his love of rock 'n' roll and his community involvement with Cape Girardeau and its music scene. He can now add recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award to his list of credentials. The Otto F....
Jackson man dies in Monday morning crash in Cape GirardeauA Jackson man died Monday morning, Sept. 11, in a Cape Girardeau crash. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states James Randol, 56, died after the 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2019 Dodge Charger being...
Quarry bringing limestone mining back to Scott City2For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry...
Cape man charged with terroristic threatening4A Cape Girardeau man is in custody after allegedly making a terroristic threat involving a school. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Patrick Rayford, 58, has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a...
Century Casino Cape Girardeau names hotel manager2Loren Ramirez has been named manager of the new $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau, due to open in the first half of 2024. Before assuming his current position Aug. 24, Ramirez worked in management for Drury Hotels for the past eight...