Prayer 8-9-23
Lord Jesus, thank you that everyone who calls on your name will be saved. Amen.
City Council approves application for widening of LaCroix trailCape Girardeau City Council members authorized the city manager Monday, Aug. 7, to apply for a grant program to enhance a section of the Cape LaCroix Trail. The grant application is for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) under the...
Cape Girardeau City Council establishes property tax ratesCape Girardeau City Council members established property tax rates for the fiscal year ending Sunday, June 30, 2024, at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7. Based on the ordinance unanimously approved Monday, the General Fund and Health Fund rates will...
Jaycees create grain bin beverage standSIKESTON, Mo. -- The 71st annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and the Sikeston Jaycees' retired members have been hard at work on new grounds' renovations, which includes the addition of a new grain bin beer stand....
SEMO economist discusses Tyson shutdown in DexterTyson Foods' decision this week to close its Dexter, Missouri, poultry production facilities effective Friday, Oct. 13, is "definitely a significant loss" for Stoddard County, economist David Yaskewich of Southeast Missouri State University said....
St. Henry in Charleston celebrates 150th anniversaryCHARLESTON, Mo. -- St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston officially celebrated its 150th anniversary July 23. The day began with a Mass offered by Bishop Edward Rice. Following the Mass, Bishop Rice blessed an area on the parish grounds, which...
CGPD warns of officer false impersonationThe Cape Girardeau Police Department warned of a white male falsely identifying himself as an off-duty police officer at Capaha Park. The man posing as an officer requested a person's ID on Monday, Aug. 7, according to a news release issued by the...
Highway 72 in Bollinger County reduced for pavement work; bridge work reduces Highway 77 in Scott County; Route Z in Scott County reduced for pavement repairsHighway 72 in Bollinger County -- from Highway 51 to Route B near Sedgewickville, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take...
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Poplar Bluff; two unrelated shootings under investigationPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Three shootings, one a fatal officer-involved shooting, rocked Poplar Bluff on Friday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 7. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott of the state Highway Patrol, the officer-involved shooting occurred between 8 and...
Tyson Foods to shutter Dexter, Missouri, plant12DEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is shutting down its Dexter processing plant, ending jobs for 683 employees, a move described by the company as a necessary "commitment to bold action" in response to a slipping financial picture. Dexter city administrator...
Jackson church asks city for more time to build, tiny houses OK'd2Immaculate Conception Parish is asking Jackson Board of Aldermen to extend a 2018 agreement requiring construction on a new church to start within five years. A July 11 letter requested an amendment to a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement to vacate a portion...
United Way of SEMO aims to inspire donors, inform public at kickoffThe United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is planning a slew of events for its upcoming campaign. A kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 31, will inform current donors and potential donors about successes and plans. Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO's executive...
Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to be held in September1The Veterans in Defense of Liberty will host the fifth annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. The Liberty Riders of America Cav Division along with other bikers and law enforcement will ride in a Parade of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs payments, sets public hearing7Payments were authorized Monday, Aug. 7, by Cape Girardeau County commissioners for two new ongoing construction projects and one remodeling undertaking. n Payment No. 7: $478,207.20 to Jackson's Penzel Construction for the new county jail in...
Most read 8/7/23Tyson Foods closing Dexter, three other chicken processing plant in cost-cutting move9Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs. The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri. Tyson said...
Museum undergoes name change to Cape Girardeau Heritage MuseumThis story is updated. What's in a name? Quite a lot, especially if you speak with Charlotte Slinkard and Margaret Ford, curator and director, respectively, of Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., which rebranded this summer from...
Little Sisters return to Saint Francis2Saint Francis Healthcare System saw the return of Franciscan Sisters to the organization a year ago, the first in residence since 2019. According to its website, the Saint Francis Health Care System was founded in 1875 when Father Joseph Schmidt,...
Swan talks commissioner role at GOP women's group meeting3Kathy Swan, a former politician and current Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations commissioner, described the specifics of her position at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Womens Club on Friday, Aug. 4. In front of nearly 20...
Southeast Missourian editor arrested for DWI16The editor of the Southeast Missourian was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, for driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report says Rickey Fahr Jr., 52, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau after failing to signal...
Children meet conservation K-9 at Nature Center in Cape Girardeau2When picturing a law enforcement K-9, most of the 60 children and parents in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on Friday, Aug. 4, probably pictured a large German shepherd. The dog they met Friday isn't one, but he still does vital work...
VA in Poplar Bluff to host pain clinic grand opening1POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will hold a grand opening celebration event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, for its new Integrated Pain Management Clinic. The event will be at the main facility at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. A...
Sikeston voters to decide tax issues during Tuesday electionSIKESTON, Mo. Some area voters will decide tax questions during the Tuesday, Aug. 8, primary election. Voters in the City of Sikeston will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax. The official ballot language reads: "Shall the City of Sikeston...
Local News 8/5/23'Sound of Freedom': Is sex trafficking a thing in area?8In light of the recent Hollywood thriller, "Sound of Freedom," a Cape Girardeau organization spotlights the all-to-real presence of sexual violence and trafficking in Southeast Missouri. Advertising for the film states the story is based on true...
Most read 8/4/23SEMO's Gum Tree continues to live on8The tradition of sticking gum to a tree at the top of "Cardiac Hill" on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University dates back to the 1960s and continues to this day. However, the Gum Tree appears to be cursed. In fact, there have been four...
Change for this weekend's tax free holiday in Missouri7Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year. Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of...
Located on State Highway K, Circle U Bar & Grill gets an A+Writing for this column has taken me down roads I probably never would have traveled and that was the case this week as well. Most of the time, I was the only car on numbered county roads and lettered state highways as I drove a winding path to...
Former nurse sentenced for stealing leftover fentanyl from Cape Girardeau hospital3A former Cape Girardeau nurse was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, for stealing leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Lindsey Francis, 35, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to serve three years of...
Most read 8/2/23Former Sikeston DPS captain sentenced to 14 years for woman's death1A former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of a Sikeston woman who was planning a honeymoon and pursuing a career in criminal justice...