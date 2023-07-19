News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-19-23
O Father God, we bless your name, for you are our healer and deliverer. Amen.
Cape Central Municipal Pool renovation on scheduleRepresentatives of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department reported the major portion of renovations of the Cape Central Municipal Pool are on schedule for completion by December. Penzel Construction Co. Inc. began renovations in March...
Not-for-profit formed for upkeep of Shady Grove CemeteryThe descendants of those buried in Shady Grove Cemetery organized as a not-for-profit group in order to restore and provide ongoing maintenance for the final resting place of their ancestors. Shady Grove Cemetery, near Dutchtown, south of Cape...
New photography studio coming to Cape GirardeauJackson resident Amber Capps first got involved with photography by taking photographs of her 6-month-old daughter. Over the next few years, her passion and skill set grew. Her new Cape Girardeau photography studio, Captured by Amber Capps, will be...
Jackson formally retires police dogIt's not every day a member of the animal kingdom has a place on Jackson's Board of Aldermen agenda. Such was the case Monday, July 17, as Beny, police canine officer since 2015, was formally retired by the aldermanic council. In retiring the nearly...
Thompson Rehder responds to California AG's Missouri travel banState Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City had a quick retort Tuesday, July 18, when asked about a recent announcement by California's top law enforcement official restricting state-funded travel to Missouri and two other states due to passage...
Cape Girardeau County History Center to host Civil War presentationCape Girardeau County History Center will host a presentation on the Civil War titled "Portraits of African American Women in Missouri: Before, During and After the Civil War" at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Speaker Carole Shelton is a former educator,...
Possible UPS strike could cause massive local service delaysAs a potential UPS work stoppage threatens to disrupt deliveries across the United States, experts warn a strike would flood other delivery institutions and companies, including the U.S. Postal Service, causing delays in service and big economic...
First puzzle exchange planned at Cape Girardeau Public LibraryRain, shine or snow, puzzles are a great way to pass time. Cape Girardeau Public Library knows this and will be holding its first puzzle exchange from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21. This will be a way for puzzle enthusiasts to enjoy the challenge...
Lynwood Christian Academy gains accreditationRepresentatives of Lynwood Christian Academy announced the school has received accreditation through the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). A news release from Lynwood Christian Academy stated the school received "high marks...
Cape County South Park renovations set for hopeful year-end finishRenovations are underway at Cape County South Park with the extension of existing sidewalk along the pond and the construction of bathrooms and a new shelter. Park superintendent Bryan Sander said he is hopeful for the renovations to be done by the...
Cape airport receives grant for parking lot expansion2A state grant will fund adding 67 additional parking spaces at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, municipal officials said Tuesday, July 18. A release from the city says the grant is for $350,000 and will pay for the additional airline passenger and...
Construction of hangars at airport approved by Cape Girardeau City Council5A nearly $3 million project should result in 20 new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport by next spring or summer. City Council members read for the first time Monday, July 17, an ordinance to authorize city manager Ken Haskin to execute a...
Jackson approves some distribution of ARPA funds for chamber, UJRO4Jackson Board of Aldermen approved Monday, July 17, distribution of up to $200,000 each from city-received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO). "We have...
Survey results inconclusive on failure of Jackson's Props I, N16A recent survey of Jackson School District parents and staff provided no conclusive answers on why Propositions I and N failed to pass in April. The propositions were on the ballot of the general municipal election April 4, and asked voters to...
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to host second annual Mississippi MingleCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its second annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus later this summer. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S....
Scott City gaining new gym in AugustScott City will be gaining a new gym in the near future. Owner Alex Landewee said he hopes to have the newest addition to Kopion Fitness in late August. Kopion Fitness will be in the old Bob's Foodliner building at 2100 Main St. Landewee said the...
Storm knocks out power for some in region1A storm system that rolled through the region about 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, apparently knocked out power to several hundred Ameren customers. The hardest-hit area was Chaffee, Missouri, and Delta, with more than 2,000 customers without power at 8...
Jackson dance team wins several awards at national competitionFor a group of local dancers, months of practice and determination have paid off with wins in a national talent competition. Jackson residents Delaney Gibson, 17, Alyvia Hotop, 16, and Ava Stowe, 15, along with Arwen Laubach, 16, of Scott City, won...
Small Business Expo helps raise money for cancer patientsTwenty-two vendors lined up at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 15, each selling handmade goods and supporting a local cause. The fifth annual Show Me Care Bags Small Business Expo helped raise funds to send support to cancer...
Urgent Behavioral Health Crisis Center opens in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. FCC Behavioral Health held an open house Thursday, July 13, to celebrate the opening of its new Urgent Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 686 Lester St., the former Kniebert Clinic. Director Christina Cunningham, along with...
What's Past is Prologue - Historian Frank Nickell on Apollo 11 anniversary2"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest", looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
Drought in all of Southeast Missouri4National Weather Service indicates little rain is expected over the next week in southeast Missouri, meaning current drought conditions impacting all of the region and 99.8% of the state will persist. Temperatures are expected to reach near 100...
Central Academy move-in date pushed to summer 20248The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Academy relocation to the former Red Star Baptist church building has been pushed back to the beginning of the 2024-25 school year due to renovation schedule delays. The district purchased the Red Star...
Coming month stacked with local festivals3Summer is winding down and school supplies are in the stores. However, this does not mean the end to late-night family fun around Southeast Missouri. Many towns will start to have their local festivals in July and August. Here are four festivals and...
Most read 7/15/23Busy week for Bollinger County deputies6Authorities with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office located and arrested three fugitives this week. On Monday, July 10, according to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on State Highway B. There they...
Most read 7/13/23New pastor set to take over at 2 area churchesThe Rev. Daniel Warner will take over duties later this month as new pastor of two area churches. Warner, a recent graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will head St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Gray Ave. in Chaffee,...
Most read 7/13/23Community gives input, receives updates on South Side Farms1As the South Side Farms project continues to progress, project managers aim to give residents of southern Cape Girardeau more opportunities to provide feedback. Such was the focus of a community meeting at Cape First Church-House of Hope on Tuesday,...
Holly Thompson Rehder announces bid for state lieutenant governor20Republican Holly Thompson Rehder, a senator in the state's 27th district, which includes Cape Girardeau, announced a bid for lieutenant governor Tuesday, July 11. Before being elected to the state Senate in 2020, Thompson Rehder, 53, served in the...
'Swifties' in Southeast Missouri dedicated to artist"Taylor Swift", "Fearless", "Speak Now", "Red", "1989", "Reputation", "Lover", "Folklore", "Evermore", "Midnights". Ten albums, with three (so far) having been re-recorded in 17 years, Taylor Swift is an icon and inspiration to many. Her concert...
Assault victim dies; charge against suspect upgraded to second-degree murder3Charges in a Cape Girardeau assault case have been upgraded to second-degree murder following the death of the victim. Cape Girardeau Police Department announced new charges against Jacob Jungers on Tuesday, July 11. The name of the deceased victim...
