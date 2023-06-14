News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-14-23
Lord Jesus, may we be peacemakers and seek to live Christ-centered lives. Amen.
Area lawmakers weigh in on shared parenting lawSoutheast Missouri Republican lawmakers were united in their support last month of Senate Bill 129, the so-called "shared parenting" bill. Both houses passed the measure overwhelmingly: 114-9 in the state House and 30-4 in the Senate. The Show Me...
Cape Girardeau's neighborhood roll call resumesCape Girardeau Police Department will hold the second of four scheduled 30-minute "Neighborhood Roll Call" summer programs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the intersection of Chateau Drive and Cordova Street in Cape Girardeau. The name of the...
Cape school board hosts community listening sessionsThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education hosted two listening sessions Monday, June 12. Community members were invited to give feedback regarding the creation of a Community Engagement policy for the district. In both morning and evening...
Jackson man charged with firearms violationsA Jackson man has been taken into custody for alleged firearm violations. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said Myquille Anderson, 29, was arrested Monday evening, June 12, after he allegedly was found rummaging through items in...
2nd suspect arrested in BoCo shootingChristian Knotts, 18, of Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Cape Girardeau County by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, according to a release posted on social...
19th annual War Child rally to be held this weekendWar Child's 19th annual Rebel Yell Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. The rally will be held at Friga Farms located at 110 County Road 248 in Chaffee, Missouri. Daily entry is $10 per person. Attendees can enjoy a bike show, a keg...
Cape Girardeau County History Center host Sallie Ann tea partyCape Girardeau County History Center will celebrate a new artifact in its collection with the Welcome Home Sallie Ann Tea Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17. According to Cape Girardeau County History Center's Facebook post, the doll was a...
Rotary Club funds creation of Veterans Memorial displayThe Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service sponsored a temporary memorial display for veterans' graves where their headstones "can no longer be read" at the Jackson City Cemetery. The Club funded the costs for American Legion Post 158 member Art...
Jackson Agri-Business tour scheduled in JulyReported to be one of longest running agriculture-focused bus excursions in the state, the single-day 43rd annual Agri-Business Tour sponsored by Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to launch at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, from University of...
Several events to celebrate Juneteenth in Cape GirardeauOn Monday, June 19, according to Pew Research Center, "more than half of" the U.S. will celebrate Juneteenth as an official holiday, but for Cape Girardeau, the celebration won't start on the 19th. Multiple events will be used to remember the...
The Scout to host Putt Putt Pub Crawl in downtown Cape GirardeauScout Hall and The Scout will be holding a Putt Putt Pub Crawl on Thursday, June 22. This event will start at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Teams of four will be able to test their short-game through downtown Cape Girardeau on a nine-hole course...
Cape Girardeau County collector issues fireworks vendors noticeWith Independence Day around the corner, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson has put out a reminder that those who plan to operate a fireworks stand anywhere in the county need to have a county merchants license for each site where the...
Third annual Honey Festival to be held in Ste. Genevieve1Harold's Famous Bee Co. will host the third annual Honey Festival + Market on Saturday, June 24, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. The Honey Festival will hold an array of bee-related activities, including beekeeping education, honey tasting, honey...
Alleged attempted robbery thwarted in Cape Girardeau2An attempted armed robbery in Cape Girardeau ended with a suspect in custody. Officer Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said a suspect attempted to take items from a vehicle parked near Huddle House, 511...
First stop of the historic porch session jams set TuesdayThe first stop for the Historic Porch Sessions held by Cape G Rocks, is set for Tuesday, June 13. This will be an in-person event starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. for those looking to get to the event early. The porch session will take place...
PORCH Initiative puts first family in South Cape Girardeau home19Joel and Brandy Hamlin closed on their first home Friday, June 9, nine months after attending an informational dinner for prospective homebuyers sponsored by the PORCH Initiative. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member and executive...
Former Sikeston DPS captain found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for fatal crash2POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Christopher Cohen and his wife, Abigail, were planning their honeymoon at Disney World. Instead, Christopher had to attend Abbys funeral. A jury ruled Friday, June 9, that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety...
Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau49Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau At most every meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, the municipal officials endorse various causes, organizations and people by proclaiming Mental Health Awareness Month or...
What's Past is Prologue Flag Day this week commemorates adoption of United State flag2Local historian Frank Nickell became emotional Friday, June 9, in discussing the Stars and Stripes. "If you came down Interstate 55 and came into Cape past Cape County Park North on Memorial Day weekend and saw all of those flags, I think that had...
Local police organization blasts city's spending on SEMO athletic/academic facilities30A local organization made up of Cape Girardeau police officers has publicly objected to the citys pledge of up to $10.2 million for athletic and academic facilities on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, claiming a better use of...
Hickory House in Jackson changes handsHickory House, 2259 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is under new ownership. Jarod Handley, who opened T-Ravs, an Italian restaurant at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in April 2022, said he and his partners "quietly" bought the 12-year-old American-style eatery...
Cape Safari Park to hold zookeeper camps for kidsCape Safari Park is enrolling for its Zookeeper Camp this year. Each camp will only have 15 spots open to ensure small class sizes for better learning opportunities. Junior Zookeeper Camp is for a hands-on learning experience at the park, according...
Prosecution, defense rest cases in trial for former Sikeston police officerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Missouri State Highway Patrol collision reconstruction investigator testified that former Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper Sr. pushed his accelerator to the floor, fish-tailed, regained...
Trial begins for former Sikeston police officer involved in fatal wreckPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A defense attorney representing a former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain involved in a wreck resulting in a woman's death is trying to convince a jury the captain was unjustly treated by officers who personally knew the...
State attorney general to decide on theft charge against Cape County coroner25The state attorney general's office will determine whether to file a misdemeanor stealing charge against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan for alleged acts that occurred in April. A Wednesday, June 7, release from Cape Girardeau County...
New Cape Girardeau burger joint to open at month's endFatty Patty Burger Barn, taking over the site of the closed Zaxby's restaurant at 407 Cape West Crossing, near South Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads in Cape Girardeau, plans a soft opening Thursday, May 25, according to its general manager...