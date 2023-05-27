News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-28-23
Lord Jesus, thank you for our veterans and bless those currently serving. Amen.
More to explore
Memorial Day 2023: Region has history of ultimate sacrificesThroughout the wars in our nation's history, the Southeast Missouri area has been impacted by the loss of many military members. Each sacrifice tells a tale of devotion to a cause larger than an individual Among those stories ... At the young age of...
Final Methodist disaffiliation vote scheduled next month in MissouriOn Friday, June 9, five Cape Girardeau County congregations are expected to receive final approval to leave the United Methodist Church, part of a group of 26 Missouri churches in the U.M.'s Southeast District that have previously voted to exit the...
Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battleAir Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Dunn, who will retire with...
Route E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs; SB I-55 in Cape Count reduced for shoulder workRoute E in Bollinger County closed for pavement repairs Route E in Bollinger County, from Route TT to the Wayne County line, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The...
Cape Girardeau County flu report, COVID cases noted as emergency ends9Fears of a second spike in flu cases in Cape Girardeau County this year have proven to be unfounded as health officials reported just three cases of influenza A in April. "We suspected we might have a year where there was a bimodal distribution,...
Inmate wristbands for Cape Girardeau County jail inmates1In support of Cape Girardeau County's "thin gray line" -- a reference to corrections officers -- the County Commission on May 15 approved $77,971.25 to buy a wristband identification system for inmates at the Jackson lockup. The money will come from...
Cape Girardeau Transit Authority announces new bus stop shelters, vehicles3The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) announced plans for new bus stop shelter placements and the purchase of multiple new vehicles Tuesday, May 23, at a free picnic at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The announcement came as part of the...
Cape Girardeau Police Department designates 'Safe Exchange' zone1The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated two "safe exchange" parking stalls in front of the police department located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau. Per a news release, these "safe exchange" zones are under 24-hour...
Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday eventEbb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10. The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11...
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 100.8 to mile marker 100.6 near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder...
Memorial Day events planned throughout region1Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them: n The Avenue of Flags at Cape...
Cape Girardeau school board approves purchase of new scoreboards1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted during their meeting Monday, May 22, to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate the purchase of four video scoreboards for Central High School. The contract for the...
Local band The Doubted to perform at St. Louis music festivalWhen George Kester moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue music, he didn't know his randomly-paired roommate would become a friend, much less a bandmate. Chris Melvin and Kester met at the Musician's Institute while getting their degrees in...
Governor addresses child care 'deserts' in Cape Girardeau remarksGov. Mike Parson took special note of a commitment made five months ago to elevate child care to a "top priority" of his administration in a keynote address at the Tuesday, May 23, Hawthorn Foundation board meeting at University Center on the...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raises4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees. The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. At a board...
Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacy4Sam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of...
Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide9Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup....
Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglaries2A Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was...
Sikeston educator played role in creating Senate billSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston R-6 educator played an instrumental role in the creation of a Missouri Senate bill that changes provisions relating to background checks. In her weekly legislative column, which addressed the Missouri General Assembly's...
Sikeston man arrested after allegedly brandishing weaponSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a city lake Saturday, May 20. According to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at 7:44 p.m., DPS officers responded to the Sikeston Sports...
Scott County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers impersonating law enforcementBENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Sheriff's Office warns about scammers impersonating law enforcement in order to extract money and personal information. Scott County detective Eric Dunn said over the last couple of days, several citizens have contacted...
Most read 5/24/23Official: Guyana fire that killed 19 deliberately setGEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19, mostly girls trapped in a school dormitory, was deliberately set by a student who was upset her mobile phone was confiscated, a top official said Tuesday. The suspect in...
Local News 5/23/23Jackson seeks grant for next bridge projectJackson officials are looking ahead to yet another bridge project in the Cape Girardeau County seat municipality as they seek state money to replace the nearly 60-year-old Sunset Bridge off U.S. 61. City engineer Anna Bergmark said Jackson is...
Most read 5/23/23Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increasesSANTIAGO XALITZINTLA, Mexico -- At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine. A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility...
Most read 5/22/23Cape Catfish seek success on and off the field1Cape Catfish opens its 2023 season Wednesday, May 31, and Glenn Campbell has joined the Capaha Field-based wooden bat team, featuring NCAA college-eligible players, with a directive to make the operation off the field as successful as it's been...
Most read 5/22/23New Burger King opens in Jackson3Midamerica Hotels has opened a new Burger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd (U.S. 61) on the same site of one it razed in late October. The new 3,315-square-foot eatery, with a double-lane drive-through instead of its predecessor's single-lane...
Most read 5/19/23Authorities identify second shooting suspect4A second alleged suspect in a Tuesday, May 16, shooting at that left two people injured has been identified by authorities. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department identified the suspect as Markitrey Shemaj West, 22. He remains at...
Most read 5/18/23Water attractions opening throughout the region7As summer approaches, area swimming pools are about to open. Cape Girardeau has many locations for children and family to enjoy both free and with a paid admission. From Cape Splash water park to Capaha Park Splash Pad there are options for...
Most read 5/18/23Fire damages Cape Girardeau home7A fire damaged a home Thursday, May 18, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the fire occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at 1623 Lexington Ave. Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes. All...