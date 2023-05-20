News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-21-23
O Father God, in the shadow of your wings we take refuge. Amen.
More to explore
Tablets changing jailhouse cultureCape Girardeau County jail administrator Richard Rushin has had the better part of a year to assess the merits of digital tablets for the 240-plus inmates in the facility he oversees. Last February, the Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a...
Optimist Club honors first respondersThe Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club held its annual Respect for Law Banquet Thursday evening, May 18. The banquet, held at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau, honored first responders from Cape Girardeau County. The 2023 honorees were officer...
Tech-driven CarePortal is in Southeast MissouriShelly Gerard's day job is with Saint Francis Healthcare, for whom she works in wellness, specifically teaching arthritis-coping classes for 25 years. Her overarching passion, she said, is to help families and children in crisis avoid the foster...
Missouri governor picks ex-federal prosecutor to replace Kim Gardner as St. Louis circuit attorneyST. LOUIS (AP) Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Gabe Gore, a former assistant U.S. attorney, as the new chief prosecutor in St. Louis, three days after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's sudden departure. Gore is a partner in the...
Taste the Heartland coming to CapeArea residents of the who are interested in trying different food items from around the region will have an opportunity during Taste the Heartland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. This event will be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/212/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, May 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 18, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Local News 5/19/23Cape Girardeau County OKs animal control contract1Cape Girardeau County Commission approved Thursday, May 18, a three-year animal control agreement with Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Pets. The agreement, which runs through 2025, will pay the shelter, which operates a $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot...
Local News 5/19/23Authorities identify second shooting suspect3A second alleged suspect in a Tuesday, May 16, shooting at that left two people injured has been identified by authorities. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department identified the suspect as Markitrey Shemaj West, 22. He remains at...
Water attractions opening throughout the region7As summer approaches, area swimming pools are about to open. Cape Girardeau has many locations for children and family to enjoy both free and with a paid admission. From Cape Splash water park to Capaha Park Splash Pad there are options for...
Fire damages Cape Girardeau home4A fire damaged a home Thursday, May 18, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the fire occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at 1623 Lexington Ave. Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes. All...
New mural unveiled on Morgan Oak in Cape GirardeauA new outdoor mural was unveiled Wednesday, May 17, at EVTV Motor Verks, 601 Morgan Oak St. in Cape Girardeau. The wall painting was done by Malcolm McCrae, whom EVTV's Brian Noto said is known for his numerous public and private murals and other...
Missouri unemployment steady in April, lower in Cape and Perry counties4Rob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was glad to hear news Wednesday, May 17, that the state's jobless rate in April remained "stable" at 2.5%, the same jobless rate as March. The native Kansan said it is...
Scooter's Coffee partnering with summer camp for foster children2Scooter's Coffee is teaming up with Restore the Wonder camps to provide children in foster care an opportunity to attend summer camp in Southeast Missouri. Per the Scooter's Coffee website, on Friday, May 19, several Scooter's locations throughout...
Women's Empowerment Conference coming next month to Cape Girardeau3Judah's Healthy Women Empowerment Initiative (JHWEI) will be holding its annual Women's Empowerment Conference from Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7. The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive in...
Summer reads from the 2023 Barnes & Noble book awardsBarnes & Noble has released its 2023 children's and young adult book awards for the year. The awards include several categories -- overall, picture book and young adult. This year the overall winner is "The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels" by...
Cairo man charged with murderIllinois State Police arrested a Cairo, Illinois, man in connection with a May 9 murder. A release from the agency states Samuel Lewis, 42, is facing the charge, filed by Alexander County authorities. Lewis allegedly shot and killed Lafayette Woods,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/18/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 15, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau council members approve SEMO logo for city water tower3Cape Girardeau City Council members showed their support for Southeast Missouri State University in more ways than one at their meeting Monday, May 15. In addition to pledging up to $10.2 million over the course of 17 years for the university's push...
County archives under budget on digitizing records2It is not every day the Cape Girardeau County Commission hears a project it authorized has come in under budget. Marybeth Niederkorn, director of Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, reported Monday a planned $35,000 program to digitize more than...
Bishop meets with local departing Methodist churches18Representatives of six area congregations who have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church met Monday, May 15, in Cape Girardeau with Bishop Scott Jones of the Heartland Conference of the newly- organized Global Methodist Church...
Allergy care severely lacking in Cape Girardeau3Allergies are a big deal in this part of the world. The air is known to be humid. The river region, a swamp just a few generations ago, provides an abundance of opportunities for all kinds of plants and molds to germinate and grow. When the wind...
Most read 5/16/23Cape Girardeau officials invest in 'transformational' SEMO stadium rebuild23Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a $10.2 million investment in a "transformational" project at their meeting Monday, May 15. They agreed to send $600,000 annually for 17 years to Southeast Missouri State University's multiphase...
Most read 5/15/23Two dead in Sunday morning crashTwo Cape Girardeau men died and two others sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, May 14. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Asher, 20, and Nicholas Cauble, 20, died when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that Cauble...
Most read 5/13/23Box truck police chase ends in Poplar Bluff; deputies hurtA pursuit involving an alleged stolen vehicle and law enforcement officers from five Missouri law enforcement agencies ended with a 30-year-old St. Louis woman in custody and two Ripley County deputies in an emergency room. Doniphan and Poplar Bluff...
Most read 5/12/23How community leaders attract your favorite brands to town2Brian Gerau said he is keenly aware of the stores people would like to see located in the city of Jackson and the rest of Cape Girardeau County. The process of getting these stores, however, is much more complicated. "We talk about businesses like...
Most read 5/11/23Cape Girardeau woman dies in two-vehicle crashA Cape Girardeau woman died Tuesday, May 9, in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson. A release from Jackson Police Department said Carolyn Childs, 60, died of injuries sustained in the crash on U.S. 61 near Walton Drive. Childs was attempting to turn into...
Most read 5/11/23DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparisonFor two decades, scientists have been comparing every person's full set of DNA they study to a template that relies mostly on genetic material from one man affectionately known as "the guy from Buffalo." But they've long known that this template for...