First Missouri State Bank celebrates 20 years

First Missouri State Bank believes the best way to serve customers is to hire exceptional individuals who provide top-notch service. The bank started out with 12 employees. Now, 20 years later, nine of those same employees still remain.

Britney Lee began as a personal banker when First Missouri State Bank first opened its doors 20 years ago. Today she is the Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

I have been blessed to work for a company that recognizes hard work and provides opportunities for promotion within, Lee said.

First Missouri State Bank believes in promoting individuals within their company. By giving their team space to grow, more value is added to the customer. When customers enter either of First Missouris branches in Cape Girardeau, they can feel the positivity, which leads to an overall enjoyable experience. First Missouris team is equipped to handle any challenges that come up locally, and they pride themselves on being a true community bank for Cape County residents.

First Missouri State Bank provides consumer, commercial, construction and residential loans as well as traditional depository services. For more information about First Missouri State Bank of Cape County, call 573-334-9000 or visit their website at firstmissouri.bank.