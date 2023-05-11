An added perspective on entrepreneurship
Dan Presson is Southeasts director of career services and interim vice president for Economic and Workforce Development. Presson was asked to reflect on President Vargas comments on entrepreneurship.
President Vargas has said that when he was in college, he didnt think in terms of creating his own job, which is the very definition of entrepreneurship. In your mind, in working with todays students, how much of a hurdle is it to encourage young people to become entrepreneurs?
PRESSON: The job market today presents more flexibility than in any time in recorded history. You no longer have to be tied to a location or to an office building or to a single employer for your entire income stream. There is flexibility, yes, but there is also getting your foot in the door.
We have one alum who has 2 million followers on YouTube and just creates content. Other students want the office culture environment, where there is continual conversation and the opportunity for mentorship. The structure of an onboarding process helps a student understand what the workforce looks like. You can layer the two approaches on top of one another. Thats possible to do. You may have your traditional employment opportunity but also have your passion work or your side hustle.
How much did the pandemic drive a renewed move toward entrepreneurism in your mind?
PRESSON: Post-pandemic, I think the world has awakened to the fact that a giant majority of employees in this world are employed by small businesses. A small business starting with two people can grow to 15 and can expand later to 30 and so on. The pandemic showed people what is possible online, but also entities have discovered economic development can be done through small business development.
If you are entrepreneurial in outlook, how do you know you need input from others?
PRESSON: One example. I was working with a SEMO alum who was setting up a company in New Jersey, an incredibly bright individual. I did a quick search and found a number of female entrepreneurship groups and organizations in her part of New Jersey, people she could call and help with financing questions and a whole plethora of other things pertaining to that industry.
Personally, Im always looking for outside opinions. The other day, I was helping a student write some highly specialized resume bullet points. I pulled together every person in the office and we all stood behind my computer, people with different backgrounds, making sure the points made sense to that diverse group of people.
-
The Intention looks back on 22 years ahead of final shows this weekend"Jessie's Girl", "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Let's Get It On". These three songs were the most requested, played and interactive for The Intention during its 22-year run as a local cover band, according to lead singer Brad Berry, a run that will...
-
-
Dental screenings, care available to veterans, others at Dexter clinicA Dexter, Missouri, church will be hosting free and low-cost dental screenings and care through Saturday, May 13. A release from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health says the event will be through Smiles of Hope at...
-
Cape Girardeau woman dies in two-vehicle crashA Cape Girardeau woman died Tuesday, May 9, in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson. A release from Jackson Police Department said Carolyn Childs, 60, died of injuries sustained in the crash on U.S. 61 near Walton Drive. Childs was attempting to turn into...
-
SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for sign repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 90 to mile marker 89.8 near Scott City will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform signage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
-
No tornado, but severe winds in Southeast MissouriThe National Weather Service sent out warnings of severe weather and possible tornadoes Monday night, May 8, for several counties in Southeast Missouri. Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said the service...
-
Charitable group rebrands as Jackson Community FoundationSoutheast Missouri Medical Center Inc., which provided $4.2 million to help build Jackson Civic Center in 2016, as well as other projects since the mid-1960s, has changed its name to Jackson Community Foundation. JCF used the running of the Kentucky...
-
Jamie Burger seeks to move up in Missouri House leadership1Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, was elected to state House leadership as assistant majority floor leader six months ago. Now, Burger wants to move up -- announcing Tuesday, May 9, a bid for majority floor leader in the 163-member lower...
-
Groundbreaking held for Cape Girardeau County jail expansionOn a warm day filled with sunshine, ground was broken Tuesday, May 9, for the expansion of the Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson, and for renovation of the currently vacant 1908 county courthouse nearby. "I am honored and privileged to be part...
-
-
-
Film tax credit bill gets to the finish line in Missouri Legislature2Nearly a decade ago, former state Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau introduced a bill to extend the tax credit for film companies making movies in Missouri. Swan, now a member of the state's Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, has been out of...
-
National Nurses Week: Ashley Poole: Late-blooming nurse after birth of children3Ashley Poole was a late bloomer in the nursing profession. Poole grew up in a medical household and had been intimidated by the knowledge and responsibility of going into that field. Instead, she sought and pursued a degree in marketing from...
-
SEMO instructor awarded for commitment to student success1A Southeast Missouri State University instructor recently received an Outstanding Faculty Commitment to Student Success award from the Ohio Valley Conference. According to a SEMO news release, Lea Anne Lambert, an instructor in the Department of...
-
National Nurses Week: Hannah Cox: Destined to go into nursing profession1Hannah Cox knows firsthand the possible perils of working in the nursing profession. Cox, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and 2009 Cape Central graduate, is scheduling coordinator and wound care nurse for Chateau Girardeau's nursing center and...
-
National Nurses Week: Stacie Davis: School nurse with many responsibilitiesThe definition of a nurse is a person trained to care for the sick. A school nurse has additional responsibilities advancing the wellbeing, academic success and lifelong achievement of students. Stacie Davis has worked as the Chaffee (Missouri)...
-
National Nurses Week: Alyssa Kozlovsky: Call changed future career pathAlyssa Kozlovsky was on the path to being a dietitian when she got what would become a life-changing phone call. Someone had offered Kozlovsky a job helping one of their family members get their medications on a weekly basis. "So, I just thought I'm...
-
National Nurses Week: Cousins become nurses together1When Abbie Schaefer decided she wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse, she wasn't surprised when her younger cousin, Gavin Brown, made the same decision. As first cousins growing up in Egypt Mills, Missouri, Schaefer and...
-
National Nurses Week: Angela Head: A nurse at heartFrom hands-on nursing to overseeing operations at nearly 20 clinics, Angela Head has packed a lot into her two-decade nursing career. She began working with SoutheastHEALTH 20 years ago as a nursing assistant. A few years later, she earned a...
-
Senior citizen health fair to be held in DeltaSenior citizens are invited to learn more about services and products offered in the area during a health fair Wednesday, May 10. The health fair will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta, and is free and open...
-
Cape woman charged in alleged stabbing3A Cape Girardeau woman has been charged in an alleged stabbing that occurred Sunday, May 7. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Emerald Boyd, 29, has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault and armed...
-
Thorngate project to launch with demolition next week in Cape GirardeauThorngate Holdings will begin demolition Monday, May 15, on the western part of its newly-purchased warehouse property at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau as the building footprint is repurposed for pickleball courts and a car park. Jeff...
-
New Cape Girardeau burger joint to open at month's endFatty Patty Burger Barn, taking over the site of the closed Zaxby's restaurant at 407 Cape West Crossing, near South Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads in Cape Girardeau, plans a soft opening Thursday, May 25, according to its general manager...
-
Prodigy Leadership Academy to offer program for home-school studentsProdigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau will offer supplemental educational support to home-schooled students through its Prodigy Bridge program, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29. Russell Grammer, Prodigy's director, said the new program is designed...
-
Cape Central program aims to foster Young Women of Excellence3Teenage girls are struggling in ways they've never struggled before. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in February, showed that 57% of high school girls in 2021 experienced sadness or hopelessness, up 21% from a...
-
Schools in Scott, Bollinger counties receive state safety grantsThree Bollinger County and two Scott County school districts are among 169 mostly rural systems that will receive the first round of funding from a new $20 million school safety grant program approved by state legislators in the wake of the spate of...
-
Sikeston teen's painting wins VFW state contest, moves on to nationalsSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston High School senior's painting in honor of her military-serving brother won first place in a VFW Auxiliary patriotic state contest, and now her artwork will compete on the national level. Lilly Bone won first place in...
-
Stars and Stripes Museum seeks expansionBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A survey is expected in the next month of land located behind the Stars and Stripes Museum that may be used to expand the tourist attraction. The museum would like to construct a new building and asked the Stoddard County...
-
Worries grow about Ukraine nuke plant amid evacuationsKYIV, Ukraine -- Anxiety about the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant grew Sunday after the Moscow-installed governor of the Ukrainian region where it is located ordered civilian evacuations, including from the city where most plant...
-
-
Jackson Prom 2023
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs spending more money on new jail6Cape Girardeau County Commission has OK'd a $940,332 change order for the new jail project in Jackson, after discussions among Penzel Construction, the Jackson-based general contractor, commissioners and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson's office. A...
-
Southeast Missouri man sentenced to prison1The federal government has prosecuted and sentenced another Southeast Missouri person on machine gun weapons charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday, May 4, sentenced Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Missouri, to five and...
-
Nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl5A registered nurse faces up to four years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and using fentanyl from the hospital at which she worked. A release from U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau said Lindsey Francis,...