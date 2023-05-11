Strickland Engineering provides depth of experience

With over 250 years of combined experience, Strickland Engineering excels at helping clients overcome a variety of mechanical, electrical, civic, industrial and structural engineering challenges, along with providing survey services.

Strickland Engineering explains options in simple terms, while providing their customers creative solutions for their next project build or retrofit.

Strickland Engineering employs a professional team of engineers, project managers and office personnel to move client projects forward. Many team members have been at the company for over 10 years. The local engineering firm has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last few years and their team continues to expand.

The firm has the personnel and quality experience needed to conquer any engineering issues that arise for clients. They are truly a full-service company, providing engineering services to the community.

"Our company has really grown over the years, and we credit that to our talented team," said Brian Strickland, owner and principal with the civil/survey team.

Over the last few years, Strickland Engineering has worked on many local projects including the Jackson Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and the Cape Girardeau City Hall.