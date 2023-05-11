Cape-Kil Pest Control continues innovation in pest management

Cape-Kil Pest Control has been the trusted structural pest management company for Cape Girardeau County for 73 years. Dr. Charles Knote, a board-certified entomologist and Purdue University graduate, founded the business. Many of Charles developments and inventions are still used, including his solution to control brown recluse spiders.

Elizabeth Knote, his daughter, is president of Cape-Kil. A graduate of Purdue Universitys chemical engineering program, she studied entomology at Purdue and attended Purdues annual Pest Management Conference for 42 years. This knowledge has led to the safest, greenest method of pest control for your family.

Elizabeth continues her fathers innovative legacy with the Bed Bug Baker. This is a patented, portable thermal heat chamber used to heat furniture, luggage, clothing and other possessions to eliminate bed bugs and other insects.

Cape-Kil is proud to have been your trusted public health partner for the past 73 years.