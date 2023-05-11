Cape-Kil Pest Control continues innovation in pest management
Cape-Kil Pest Control has been the trusted structural pest management company for Cape Girardeau County for 73 years. Dr. Charles Knote, a board-certified entomologist and Purdue University graduate, founded the business. Many of Charles developments and inventions are still used, including his solution to control brown recluse spiders.
Elizabeth Knote, his daughter, is president of Cape-Kil. A graduate of Purdue Universitys chemical engineering program, she studied entomology at Purdue and attended Purdues annual Pest Management Conference for 42 years. This knowledge has led to the safest, greenest method of pest control for your family.
Elizabeth continues her fathers innovative legacy with the Bed Bug Baker. This is a patented, portable thermal heat chamber used to heat furniture, luggage, clothing and other possessions to eliminate bed bugs and other insects.
Cape-Kil is proud to have been your trusted public health partner for the past 73 years.