Local Criminal Defense Investigator Receives National Award

In March of this year, our nation marked the 60th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision of Gideon v. Wainwright, 372 U.S. 335 (1963), in which the Court ruled that the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires U.S. States to provide attorneys to criminal defendants who are unable to afford their own. The case extended the right to counsel, which had been found under the Fifth and Sixth Amendments to impose requirements on the federal government, by imposing those requirements upon the states as well.

Across our community, many have benefited from this zealous representation from attorneys employed by the Missouri States Public Defender Office, who have ensured this right. Assisting these devoted professionals are others involved in support roles like criminal defense investigators.

This week, the National Defender Investigator Association (NDIA) recognized Jeff Woodard, an investigator from the public defenders local trial office, as Member of the Year, at its annual conference held in St. Louis, MO this year. This award is well deserved for Jeffs inspirational tenacity, dedicated work ethic, and his unwavering veracity to help, aid, and assist those that require indigent defense.

