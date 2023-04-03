Meet the Experts: Build a Safe, Accessible Bathroom with Chris Janet, director of sales at Dutch Enterprises

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

With slick surfaces and high thresholds to step over when getting into the bathtub, it makes sense that a majority of falls in the home occur in the bathroom. Dutch Enterprises offers safe and accessible options that include walk-in tubs and walk-in showers, products that reduce risks of falling and help people stay in their homes longer.

Chris Janet, director of sales at Dutch Enterprises, says these options are safer because people dont have to step over the side wall of the bathtub, and they are useful for people in any stage of life. They are also a more affordable product than remodeling their entire bathroom, he says. And it certainly takes less time: Certified plumbers spend two days installing the luxury bath, so clients have access to their bathroom again as quickly as possible.

Theres no time better than the present [to convert your old tub into a safe and accessible one], Janet says.

Here, Janet walks us through three reasons luxury baths are the right choice for many people:

1. Luxury baths are customizable to your health needs.

There are many customizable features to choose from when building a luxury bath, including the number and positions of grab bars and shelves, anti-slip matting for the floor of the bath, and shower head and seat options.

Walk-in tubs can be customized with air and water jets that help provide relief for back and muscle pain, diabetes and circulatory diseases, arthritis, rheumatism, sports injuries and other physical ailments. And there are options to include features such as hydrotherapy, chromotherapy and aromatherapy, to help alleviate stress and anxiety.

2. Luxury baths are easier to clean.

Unlike fiberglass or ceramic showers that show dirt and wear easily, luxury baths are made out of acrylic. They are also waterproof and injected with microbands, an antimicrobial product that helps prevent molding and mildew, so the tub can be cleaned with regular household products and a cloth.

3. You receive professional guidance when building your luxury bath.

To begin the wet area bathroom remodeling process, a design consultant goes to a clients home for a complimentary consultation, during which he evaluates the bathroom and talks with the client to discover their needs. Together, clients and the consultant use a program to design a luxury bath, selecting features such as the type of walls they want, the finish of the fixtures and the type of doors they like, and they can see what it will look like in their bathroom before it is installed.

Its an appealing product that people get a lot more enjoyment out of, Janet says. We say were going to design the bathroom of your dreams, and its something that can change your life.

Dutch Enterprises

4832 Old Cape Rd. E

Jackson, Mo

(573) 575-8138

www.dutchenterprises.com

Hours of Operation

Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, Closed