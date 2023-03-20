News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-20-23
Lord Jesus, we praise you for you are the Light of the World. Amen.
Local News 3/20/23Family works to bring Levi's Adventure Trail to SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. This weekend marked 11 years since the Collom family lost Levi. Levi Stephen Collom died of sudden unexpected death in childhood, also known as SUDC, on March 18, 2012. Levi's family has kept his memory alive and ensured he will...
Local News 3/20/23Earthquake insurance coverage low in Southeast Missouri despite risks1PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. The cost of earthquake insurance has increased 352% in Southeast Missouri since 2000. This is in a region where building codes often struggle to meet the most up-to-date damage prevention measures for a higher magnitude temblor...
Photo Gallery 3/19/23Community rallies around friend with cancerThe "Be Rad 4 Brad" benefit concert and auction sought to raise funds for Brad Moore, a local who was diagnosed with stage 4 Melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Bands performed all evening on Saturday, Mar. 18 at Port Cape in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Jackson R-2 School District seeking two tax increases23(Editor's note: This is the first of a series of articles about the Jackson School District's tax propositions on the April 4 ballot.) Jackson Indian stickers, whether representing the school itself or a recreational sports offshoot of the school's...
Solar Eclipse Expo coming to Cape Girardeau in JulyA solar eclipse, an infrequent astronomical occurrence, casts an often dazzling, eerie shadow upon the earth. Mid-summer events have been scheduled to help local residents prepare for the next time an eclipse may be viewed in our area. "An eclipse...
Stunt man to present at SEMO Fault Line Film FestivalFight and stunt choreographer Kevin McCurdy will be the featured presenter at the 13th annual Fault Line Film Festival, Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, March 25, at Southeast Missouri State University. According to SEMO's website, the festival...
Sikeston man sentenced to 15 years for bank robbery5CAPE GIRARDEAU -- A Southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2020 bank robbery in Sikeston. Keith Lamar Dunlap, 56, of Sikeston was sentenced Thursday, March 16, to 15 years in federal prison for robbing the Citizens Bank of...
Community members plead with board to rehire Kelly High School principal8Several community members on Tuesday, March 14 pleaded with Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Board of Education members to consider hiring back Dan Hecht as the high school principal for the 2023-2024 school year. During its Feb. 15 monthly meeting, the...
Scott County seeks April 4 renewal of sales taxTwo Scott County commissioners spoke Thursday, March 16, to advocate for voters to renew the county's 0.5% sales tax in a Tuesday, April 4, referendum. The tax, first approved in 2009, is due to expire in 2024 without voter reauthorization next...
Earthquake survey reveals evacuation methods3PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- State officials are getting closer to having models that will help direct an evacuation and disaster response effort for the region in the event of a major earthquake along the New Madrid Seismic Zone. These models take into...
John Voss to give blood after elimination of 'Mad Cow' restriction6State Rep. John Voss hasn't given blood since 1991 but will do so Sunday, March 26, during Southeast Missouri State University's Greek Week. The freshman Republican lawmaker from Cape Girardeau, who joined the state House on Jan. 4, didn't lose...
Possibility of a big earthquake in Southeast Missouri in next 50 years?3PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- There is a 25% to 40% possibility of a magnitude 6 or greater earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone within the next 50 years, according to Andrea Spillars, Region 7 administrator for Federal Emergency Management...
'Taste of Cape Restaurant hop' returns next weekCape Girardeau residents interested in trying different signature items from local restaurants will have this opportunity during the "Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop" event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. This is an annual event that started...
Sikeston man arrested in fentanyl drug caseSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges following his early Thursday, March 16, arrest for being in possession of fentanyl. Early Thursday morning, Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Narcotics Unit, in conjunction with agents from...
Local bankers react to California's SVB failure4Three Cape Girardeau bank executives say the Friday, March 10, failure of Santa Clara, California-headquartered Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th-largest such institution in the U.S., could not happen here. Steve Taylor, board chairman and president/CEO...
Ken Bender Remembering a Cape Girardeau native's life of service2Kenneth E. "Kenny" Bender, a 1943 Cape Girardeau Central graduate who finished Southeast Missouri State University in 1948 on the GI Bill and was a highly-decorated World War II veteran, died Sunday, March 12, following a lifetime of service to his...
Board approves Bruns as new Jackson High School principal1The Jackson Board of Education approved the promotion of assistant high school principal Roseann Bruns to the high school principal post at its meeting Tuesday night, March 14. Bruns will replace outgoing principal Seth Harrell, who announced...
Most read 3/16/23TJ's is back, but is it better than ever?It's been four years since TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza has been featured in this column. In that time, TJ's has not only become a staple in Fruitland, but it has closed, moved and then reopened. I thought it was high time I checked it out at the...
Cape Girardeau police searching for alleged felony suspect3The Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking information on a suspect wanted for alleged robbery, burglary and felony stealing. Chauncey Evans, 20, is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Evans or his...
Free head, neck cancer screenings to be offered at Saint FrancisSaint Francis Medical Center will be offering free head and neck cancer screenings next month. The screenings will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Cape ENT Group located at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 8, Suite 420. There are...
Cairo man pleads guilty in Cape Girardeau County gun store burglaryA Cairo, Illinois, man has pleaded guilty to involvement in a 2020 gun store burglary in Cape Girardeau County and will now see the inside of a federal prison. Chayce Harrell, 21, was sentenced Tuesday, March 14, by U.S. District Judge Stephen N....
18-year-old Wappapello man air lifted after collision with Neelyville school busAn 18-year-old Wappapello, Missouri, man was air lifted Wednesday, March 15, after the vehicle he was driving collided with a Neelyville, Missouri, school bus, officials reported. No students on the school bus were injured in the wreck, which...
Trauma can continue after gunshots stop2The shots triggered chaos. And they might continue to trigger anxiety for the foreseeable future. Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau was packed March 4, even more than usual, when gunshots sounded near the pool tables. That's according to...
Cape Girardeau moving to suspend Hotshots liquor license in wake of shooting30The City of Cape Girardeau is moving to suspend Hotshots Bar and Grills liquor license in the wake of the March 4 shooting on the premises. The suspension will go into effect Friday, March 24, according to city officials. Additional details...
Lynwood poised for growth with building expansion project3Sitting on a 45-acre site off U.S. 61 not far from Cape County Park North, Cape Girardeau's Lynwood Baptist Church is preparing for expansion. Mark Anderson, senior pastor of the 1,300-member congregation, said Lynwood -- which launched in 1959 and...
Most read 3/14/23SEMO student takes a trip to Big Apple, comes back with extra dough1Southeast Missouri State University multimedia journalism student April Styer had a plan for her trip to New York City to cover the CMAs for the school newspaper. See "Phantom of the Opera". Go to the 9/11 museum. Be on the "Today" show. Eat a real...
Most read 3/13/23New quilt shop opens in Cape Girardeau2Cotton Mill Quilt Co., 231 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, had its grand opening Friday, March 10. "When the Golden Needle store in Cape closed during COVID, it really left a blank, a void, for all the quilters in the area, and I knew the...