Prayer 3-1-23
Lord Jesus, we worship you for you are the way, the truth and the life. Amen.
Gov. Parson holds ceremonial bill signing in Cape GirardeauGov. Mike Parson performed a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau for a supplementary budget that grants wage increases to state employees. The governor described the raises as "nothing but well...
Cape Girardeau school board opposes open enrollmentAt a regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a resolution opposing legislation regarding open enrollment of nonresident students in Missouri public schools. The resolution stated the board...
Scott County clerk expects higher than average turnout for April electionWith the Tuesday, April 4, election just over a month away, Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh is predicting 16% of the county's 25,000 registered voters will turn out to cast ballots. "Looking back at previous April elections in the county, the...
Better ISO rating for Jackson may mean lower homeowner premiumsJackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser gave some optimistic news about insurance at the city's Feb. 20 Board of Aldermen meeting. Mouser told the board members the city's Public Protection Classification will drop from a Class 4/4X rating to a Class 3/3X...
Cape Central High student surprised on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'Sometimes, a role model becomes more than someone to admire and emulate from afar. For Te'meiah Dorsey, a junior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, one of her role models is American singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, and the two...
Camera systems helps Cape Girardeau police make warrant arrestsCape Girardeau Police Department officers detained two wanted individuals thanks to the law enforcement agency's new camera system. An alert was sent through the department's FLOCK system a license plate reader camera network the department signed...
Call made for Cape school board to slow superintendent search process13Members of a conservative political group told Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members at their regular monthly meeting Monday night, Feb. 27, their process for hiring a new superintendent has flaws. Mike Woelk, a member of We The...
Barry Hovis' House bill seeks flexibility for absentee ballots5A bill has been introduced by state Rep. Barry Hovis of District 146 in Whitewater with a difficult-to-understand title "Allows for the curing of absentee ballot envelopes" but a comprehensible rationale. Hovis, who introduced House Bill 1184 on...
Cherry Hill will still be open for baseball fans despite construction at Capaha Park3Baseball fans will still be able to watch games at Capaha Field from Cherry Hill this spring, despite ongoing construction. Doug Gannon, director for Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the road and parking on the hill will be accessible and...
Email shows concern for Cape schools' search process10A Feb. 15 email from a member of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education to the boards president indicates behind-the-scenes questioning of the boards process to hire a new superintendent. Board member Paul Cairns sent the email to Matt...
Nominations open for Cape Girardeau's Endangered Buildings List4The City of Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission is accepting nominees for its 2023 Endangered Buildings List, a compilation of various structures in the city that provide cultural and historical value but have degraded over time and...
New sculptures to come to Broadway for annual exhibit1The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the city's 10th annual public art outdoor sculpture exhibition in April. Six pieces will be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for one year. The six artists...
Southeast Missouri Food Bank serving 80,000 monthly, annual report saysSoutheast Missouri Food Bank, in its newly-released 2022 Annual Report, said it served approximately 10,000 more people a month last year than in 2021 for a total of 12.8 million meals served through its 140 pantries. "Seniors on fixed incomes and...
Route PP in Scott Co. closed for drainage workRoute PP in Scott County between Outer 55 Road and County Road 311 near Kelso, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take...
Most read 2/27/23Old Cape Girardeau City Hall for sale1City of Cape Girardeau put its former municipal office building at 401 Independence St. on the market Friday, Feb. 24, for $870,000. Jacob Fish of Edge Realty is listing agent for the 86-year old brick structure, which the city moved into in 1978...
Local News 2/27/23Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgradeA campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation. Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn...
Local News 2/27/23Chaffee man faces assault, sex chargesA Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault charges after an investigation by Scott City Police. At about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20, officers with the Scott City Police Department arrested Brett Anthony Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, on charges...
Photo Gallery 2/27/23Luxury living options in downtown Cape GirardeauTheres a reason we use the word spend when talking about time. Just like currency, we choose what time to save and give away; we make trades and sacrifices to fulfill the ultimate dream we have for our lives. And for many, living downtown...
Photo Gallery 2/26/23Polar Plunge 2023
SoutheastHEALTH offers cardio-oncology services to benefit cancer and heart patientsWhen the diagnosis is cancer, medications and radiation therapy can save your life. However, these treatments can also lead to cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, hypertension or make your risk of heart disease greater....
Major Cape roadway improvements bumped up to 202310A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed Cape Girardeau municipal officials to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway. Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina...
Accreditation guides police policies, accountability2Before a Jackson police officer uses force to apprehend someone, or engages in a car chase, he or she has policy to think about. Chief James Humphreys said his department's policies would stack a few feet tall if they were printed out. It's an...
Southeast Missourian seeks records from district14In response to a state Sunshine Law request, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are compiling records regarding the Board of Education's search for a superintendent. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Southeast Missourian requested two types of...
Clippard Elementary educator on 1-year Ukraine anniversary1Friday, Feb. 24, marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tetiana Dronova and Viktoriia Kisil, who came to the U.S. in 2021 to attend Southeast Missouri State University, have not returned home to Ukraine since the start of...
Free smoke alarms offered by local Red CrossA one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/27/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting n Approval of closed-session minutes of Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting Communications/ reports --...
Most read 2/24/23Interstate 55 crash leaves one deadA Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was driving a 2016 White Mack CXU truck pulling an...
Most read 2/24/23Former Esquire Theater set for renovations6Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation. The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and...
Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
After-hours club operator cited again12The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...
Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee Schools5A whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director. The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a...
Weather blamed for one fatality, wrecks, downed lines in Cape1Severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, resulted in numerous traffic issues. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes. A reported crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 93 mile marker. Traffic was being directed to the off-ramp at...