Prayer 2-27-23
O Lord Jesus, may we focus on what is right in your eyes. Amen.
Local News 2/27/23Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgradeA campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation. Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn...
Local News 2/27/23Chaffee man faces assault, sex chargesA Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault charges after an investigation by Scott City Police. At about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20, officers with the Scott City Police Department arrested Brett Anthony Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, on charges...
Photo Gallery 2/26/23Polar Plunge 2023
SoutheastHEALTH offers cardio-oncology services to benefit cancer and heart patientsWhen the diagnosis is cancer, medications and radiation therapy can save your life. However, these treatments can also lead to cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, hypertension or make your risk of heart disease greater....
Major Cape roadway improvements bumped up to 20238A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed Cape Girardeau municipal officials to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway. Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina...
Accreditation guides police policies, accountability2Before a Jackson police officer uses force to apprehend someone, or engages in a car chase, he or she has policy to think about. Chief James Humphreys said his department's policies would stack a few feet tall if they were printed out. It's an...
Southeast Missourian seeks records from district14In response to a state Sunshine Law request, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are compiling records regarding the Board of Education's search for a superintendent. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Southeast Missourian requested two types of...
Clippard Elementary educator on 1-year Ukraine anniversary1Friday, Feb. 24, marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tetiana Dronova and Viktoriia Kisil, who came to the U.S. in 2021 to attend Southeast Missouri State University, have not returned home to Ukraine since the start of...
Free smoke alarms offered by local Red CrossA one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/27/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting n Approval of closed-session minutes of Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting Communications/ reports --...
Interstate 55 crash leaves one deadA Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was driving a 2016 White Mack CXU truck pulling an...
Former Esquire Theater set for renovations6Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation. The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and...
Cape Airport communications tower to be relocated for terminal project1A remote communications outlet tower (RCO) will be relocated because it is in the current area where the new terminal is to be built at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday,...
Notre Dame to bring 'Little Mermaid' to stage this springNotre Dame Regional High School will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for face...
Bloomfield student case raises questions of safety, retaliation3BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Education has changed dramatically in recent generations. Teachers and administrators today face issues their predecessors did not, and families find themselves trying to navigate a system that doesn't always seem primed to help....
Supply chain plays villain to 'Khan!' concert at SEMOThe dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the...
Cape Girardeau County ME decision would need to be made by end of year7If Cape Girardeau County moves away from an elected coroner toward a medical examiner position, a vote by county commissioners would need to be taken this calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date, according to state...
Local author aims to help small businesses grow with new book1Dru Armitage of Chaffee, Missouri, has debuted his book "Overnight Marketing". Armitage has a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology from Southeast Missouri State University a "master's in business for a psychology student", he...
House catches fire off Highway 177 in Cape CountyA house on Hobbs Lane off Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County caught fire Thursday morning, Feb. 23. Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, said there appeared to be no people or pets in...
Scott City police using digital ticketing programThe Scott City Police Department is the latest local agency to adopt digital ticket-writing capabilities for traffic stops. Scott City police Capt. Chris Griggs said officers have been using the technology for about a month and "so far, so good."...
Photo Gallery 2/24/2319th Annual Discover Life Church Ladies Tea PartyOn Feb 24., Discover Life Church, previously known as Cape First, held its 19th Annual Ladies Tea Party event at the church's Cape Girardeau location. The event included shopping, tea and food, music and guest speaker Sarah Wehrli.
Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
After-hours club operator cited again12The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...
Discover Life same church new name4Citing a desire to move away from a location-focused name and toward one focused on its vision, Cape First Church has rebranded to Discover Life Church, church officials announced Sunday, Feb. 19. The congregation, which began in 1920 in a...
Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspectA juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17,...
Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee Schools4A whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director. The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a...
