Weather blamed for one fatality, wrecks, downed lines in Cape

Cape Girardeau Police Department

Severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, resulted in numerous traffic issues. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes.

A reported crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 93 mile marker. The State Highway Patrol confirmed one fatality in the crash. Traffic was being directed to the off-ramp at the mile marker, according to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Lexington Avenue between Perrvyille Road and Steven Drive was closed because of downed powerlines in the area. Ameren is working to repair the issue, but it is expected to take several hours.

A downed tree was blocking the roadway near Ramsey Run between Bloomfield Street and Highway 74. Crews are working to clear the debris.