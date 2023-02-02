News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-2-23
O Father God, thank you that through Jesus we have victory. Amen.
More to explore
-
Wild caving group explores unseen worldTheres a line Ive loved since high school from the song The District Sleeps Alone Tonight by The Postal Service. It goes like this: Im staring at the asphalt wondering whats buried underneath where I am. Its a lyric situated in the middle...
-
Saint Francis cardiologist helps patient with minimally invasive valve replacementUp the catheter went through John Stenger's leg. It was the tool needed to reach his heart for an aortic valve replacement, and there was no time to waste. The sooner the valve was fixed, the sooner Stenger's heart could become, as he calls it, "one...
-
U.S. Sen. Schmitt names local as 'key' staffer for external communicationsMissouri's newest U.S. senator has named a Southeast Missouri resident as a "key" staffer to his office. Sen. Eric Schmitt named Marianna Deal, originally from Sikeston, Missouri, as his senior adviser for external communications, according to a...
-
Proposal to bring I-29 to Cape Girardeau3A 31-page proposal by Cape Girardeau resident Carl D. Armstrong to extend Interstate 29 southeast to Cape Girardeau will be heard formally Wednesday, Feb. 15, by members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning organization. From its southern terminus,...
-
Charleston officer injured after semi-truck strikes patrol carAn officer with Charleston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety received serious injuries after a semi-truck struck the rear of the patrol car he was driving Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Mississippi County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash...
-
Kennett High School nurse arrested for alleged statutory rape of studentKENNETT, Mo. A Kennett woman has been arrested following the discovery by Kennett police she was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at Kennett High School, where she is employed as a school nurse. Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26,...
-
Schnucks announces latest 'round up' campaign in Cape GirardeauSchnuck Markets said Wednesday, Feb. 1, that all customers who choose to "round up" their purchases at the Cape Girardeau store, 19 S. Kingshighway, through Valentine's Day will see their donations given to the National Urban League. It is the third...
-
King's Ball set Saturday in Ste. GenevieveThe annual King's Ball (renamed Queen's Ball in leap years) will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the VFW in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are encouraged, but not...
-
Behavioral Health Crisis Center set to open in March1The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change will be opening a new Behavioral Health Crisis Center on Wednesday, March 1. Ryan Essex, the Gibson Center's chief operating officer, said the facility will have four overnight beds plus four medical chairs...
-
Cape Girardeau restaurant institution Hamburger Express to close this weekend11Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago. "On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's...
-
Ameren public hearing on rate hike proposal postponed6A public hearing on a possible utility rate increase originally scheduled for Tuesday night, Jan. 31, in Cape Girardeau has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally planned for the Osage Centre, the hearing from the Missouri Public...
-
Night to Shine returns Feb. 10 to local churches2Night to Shine will return this year, but for the first time since 2020, it will be an in-person event. Night to Shine is a worldwide event started in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation to celebrate those with special needs. It is a prom night...
-
Jackson to debut family event, tix go on saleJackson Parks and Recreation will hold its first Family Glow Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Jackson Civic Center. "There are a lot of father-daughter and mother-son activities out there but we were wanting to create something that got...
-
Cape Girardeau police help save missing person9Cape Girardeau Police Department officers rescued a missing person from a potentially fatal situation Friday, Jan. 27. Law enforcement were investigating a vehicle in a field near Interstate 55 when three officers found an elderly man who suffered...
-
Southeast Missouri Food Bank releases 2022 statistics3Southeast Missouri Food bank distributed 13.6 million pounds of food, provided 12.8 million meals and served 80,000 residents each month during 2022, according to a news release from the organization. SEMO food bank in Sikeston is the Feeding...
-
Lets Have Fika: How the Swedish practice of taking a break can benefit your work, personal life3Around 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. on any given day in Sweden, you might see people take a break. Wherever they are, in homes, workplaces and cafés, whether alone or with others, they stop what theyre doing to relax for 15 to 20 minutes over a cup of black...
-
Local News 1/31/23SoutheastHEALTH to merge with Mercy8Competitor will become partner as SoutheastHEALTH president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Monday, Jan. 30, the organization will merge with the Mercy system. According to a release, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent...
-
Local News 1/31/23Missouri unemployment among US lowest, even lower in Cape Girardeau metro3Local economist David Yaskewich, who noted Missouri's historic low in the unemployment rate last fall, does not expect a spike in unemployment when new U.S. jobless figures are released Friday, Feb. 3. Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast Missouri State...
-
Harrell moving on from Jackson High School principal post4The Jackson School District is looking for a new high school principal following the announcement Seth Harrell is leaving for the same position at Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, near St. Louis. Harrell sent an announcement email to...
-
A Joyful Heart: Local comedian explodes into viral consciousness1A bald man in a blue shirt sits at the head of a conference table, surrounded by coworkers when a woman walks in. You hear her before you see her. "Excuse me, is there a Craig in here? Craig!? Is that YOU? CRAIG?!" the woman says. Well, she doesn't...
-
Most read 1/30/23Coffee shop opens in Indie HouseEl Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities, in Cape Girardeau's Indie House at 605 Broadway, Suite 203, launched with a soft open on Christmas Eve and will have a formal ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Proprietor Karla Cornelius, born and reared in...
-
Georgia man arrested for murder of Sikeston coupleSIKESTON, Mo. A Georgia man was arrested and faces charges for the murder of a Sikeston couple last week. Cornelius M. David, 33, of Georgia is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful...
-
-
-
-
A seat at the table - bringing state dollars home to southeast Missouri4Life is often about competition. The notion is true not only in sports but when it comes to divvying up state revenues among Missouri's 114 counties. Lawmakers from Southeast Missouri say other parts of the Show Me State are getting greater slices...
-
Activist targets gun violence in Missouri2Missouri is among the deadliest states for gun violence in the U.S. Cape Girardeau County is among the deadliest counties in Missouri for gun violence, per capita. According to a report from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce titled "Safer Missouri...
-
Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped6Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Scott County. Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire and public safety divisions responded to...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/30/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 26, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new...
-
Most read 1/27/23Flu, gonorrhea 'concerning' in Cape Girardeau County5Incidences of flu "probably" will set a record in Missouri this season, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center assistant director Autumn Grim told PHC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24. A total of 100,863 influenza cases have been seen...
-
Most read 1/27/23Woodland High School considering schedule change for 2023-20244MARBLE HILL, Mo. Woodland High School is considering a change in its daily schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. Currently, high school students have seven classes per year, each meeting every day for approximately 45 minutes. The proposed...
-
Most read 1/26/23Cape Girardeau schools superintendent goes on adventure to create newest snow day video4The 2023 version of Cape Girardeau School District's snow day video debuted Wednesday, Jan. 25, and this iteration departs from previous videos. Superintendent Neil Glass, who announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23, stars in the much-anticipated...
-
Most read 1/26/23Cape Girardeau school board approves first phase of athletic complex construction8On Monday, Jan, 23, in a 5-2 vote, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education approved the first phase of construction for an athletic complex on the Central High School campus at a cost not to exceed $2.6 million. Board members Paul Cairns and Veronica...
-
Most read 1/25/23Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass announces retirement6Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to the school district, Glass said he informed the Cape Girardeau Board of Education of his...