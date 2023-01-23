Missouri Connections Academy Recognizes Cape Girardeau Student

Kyndric Flye of Cape Girardeau was recently named one of Missouri Connections Academys (MOCA) Students of the Month for January in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the virtual classroom.

Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers, said Lynsie Hunt, School Leader at Missouri Connections Academy. The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.

Kyndric is in the second grade at the statewide, tuition-free, online public school and was nominated by his teacher. As a Student of the Month, Kyndric will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Missouri Connections Academy student newsletter and the schools social media platforms. Each month during the school year, MOCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

Kyndrics mother Makiyah said because her son has had two heart transplants, they enrolled him in Missouri Connections Academy in 2021 to be in a safe learning environment during the pandemic. Makiyah believes Missouri Connections Academy is a great school with a great curriculum and appreciates the flexibility that enables Kyndric to learn at his own pace.

Im able to be more involved in his learning and he is in a learning environment that we don't have to worry about his safety, she said.

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Missouri Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a safe learning environment.

Enrollment for Missouri Connections Academy for the 2023-24 academic year opens on March 6th and the school will be hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about Missouri Connections Academy is available at www.MissouriConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 1-(800) 382-6010.