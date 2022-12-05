Get your car road trip ready at Roys Tire and Auto

Get your car road trip ready at Roys Tire and Auto
Monday, December 5, 2022
Roys Tire and Auto in Jackson has proudly served its customers since 2003.
As a locally-owned business, owners Roy and Robin White and their daughter Amber believe its important to have a business built on honesty and integrity.
Customers can depend on receiving an honest review of services recommended, along with fair pricing and quality work from Roy and his team.
Give the gift of safety and peace of mind this holiday season with a gift certificate from Roys Tire and Auto!
Proud to be named the 2022 Peoples Choice for Retail Tire Store, Oil Change, and Auto Repair.
Services available
Oil, lube and filters
Transmission service
Power steering service
Brake inspection and service
Battery, belts, tune-up
Tire rotation and balance
Radiator flush and service
Electrical system repair and service
Missouri state inspections
Fuel and air filters
Shocks and struts
& more services!
408 E. Jackson Blvd | Jackson, MO
(573) 204- 8473
www.roystireauto.com
www.facebook.com/RoysTireAuto