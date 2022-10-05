News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-5-22
Lord Jesus, thank you for coming to save us, giving us a hope and future. Amen.
More to explore
-
-
Boil advisory to remain in place for rest of week in Cape6The 14-inch water main that broke Monday forcing Cape Girardeau officials to issue a boil water advisory was repaired Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city. At a noon news conference Tuesday, city manager Kenneth Haskin...
-
Cape hospitals, restaurants, businesses dealing with water woesA boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau is not only affecting individuals but hospitals, businesses and restaurants as well. Hospitals are among the entities changing operations, at least somewhat. Sally Owen at SoutheastHEALTH said the issue is...
-
Governor's wife, Teresa Parson, visits Jackson to discuss education6Teresa Parson, wife of the 57th governor of Missouri Mike Parson, spoke Tuesday to a crowd of 40 at Jackson Civic Center, in an event sponsored by SEMO Pachyderms Club. Parson came to the Cape Girardeau County seat after visiting students in 10...
-
Presbyterian church installs community lunch box in downtown Cape1Those struggling with hunger have a new option in downtown Cape Girardeau. Members of First Presbyterian Church have installed a community lunch box structure on their property at 235 Broadway. The covered structure, located on the eastern end of...
-
Pets under same rules as humans during boil advisoryPet owners are encouraged to take extra precautions for their animal friends while Cape Girardeau is under a boil advisory. "We suggest that people do the same thing with their pets as they are doing for themselves," said Charlotte Craig, president...
-
Mirror image Identical twins serve together in Cape Girardeau clinicKrisman and Kaylee Eakin began working as medical assistants at Cape Girardeau's EBO MD direct primary care clinic Sept. 7. Aside from their varying choice of hairstyles and a conscious decision to wear different colored scrubs to work each day, it...
-
Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to two 30-year prison terms for sex crimes. A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said Tyrese Huff, 20, was sentenced to the concurrent terms after being convicted of...
-
Highway 34 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Highway 74/Emerson Bridge reduced for routine inspectionHighway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to Highway 72 near Jackson, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30...
-
-
Cape under boil advisory for remainder of week, order forthcoming8Cape Girardeau residents on city water are under a boil advisory following a water main break Monday. The advisory will be in effect all week and a boil order is reportedly forthcoming. According to the state Department of Natural Resources website,...
-
Restaurants, businesses coping with water woesA boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau is not only affecting individuals but businesses and restaurants as well. Aaron Geis, manager of Culver's, said the issue is forcing significant changes at the restaurant. "We are not able to use any of our...
-
-
Cape water main break repaired, officials say1The 14-inch water main that broke, forcing Cape Girardeau to go under a boil advisory, has been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city. The water plant is up and running again and partially treated water will be...
-
Cape officials update progress on water main breakThe water main break Monday that has resulted in a citywide boil advisory in Cape Girardeau and low pressure in the system will likely be repaired sometime Tuesday afternoon, city manager Kenneth Haskin said at a press conference Tuesday. Haskin...
-
Water issue forces Cape public schools closureA water issue in Cape Girardeau has compelled public school officials to cancel classes for Tuesday. A notice sent Monday night indicated Cape Girardeau Public Schools would not be open Tuesday in response to a nearly citywide issue with the city's...
-
-
Cape Council approves new airport lease3Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved a lease with Corporate Flight Management (Contour Airlines) for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Monday's meeting. The three-year nearly $578,000 lease is the final step to Contour beginning...
-
Jackson aldermen correct 'scrivener's error,' resets tax ratesJackson's Board of Aldermen on Monday voted to correct the city's 2022 property tax rates for general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and municipal band, resulting in no tax hike for 2022. On Aug. 15, aldermen OK'd an ordinance setting the...
-
SEMO posts modest gain in student population; international enrollment up1More is better, according to Southeast Missouri State University officials, touting a gain in total enrollment for the fall 2022 semester. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success at SEMO, presented census figures...
-
Jackson Oktoberfest ready to launch FridaySunny weather with temperatures in the mid-60s are expected for this year's iteration of Jackson Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson. The 2022 edition of the annual two-day autumnal event kicks off Friday night, inspired by brewmasters in the city of...
-
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Sunday in JacksonA few weeks later than originally planned, Big Love will perform Sunday in Jackson. A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Big Love had been scheduled for a concert in early September, but two band members fell ill, prompting officials to postpone the...
-
New Catholic food pantry to open today in Cape Girardeau2A new Catholic Social Ministries food pantry in Cape Girardeau will serve nearly 2,000 area residents each month, officials said Monday. The pantry, east of the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets and near the group's existing facility,...
-
Domestic violence highlighted by Cape County CommissionJessica Hill, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Safe House of Southeast Missouri, told Cape Girardeau County Commissioners on Monday the need for her agency's services are continuing "on an upward trend." Hill's comments followed the...
-
Shooting, assault reported in Cape Girardeau3A shooting and domestic assault were reported Saturday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street in response to a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, they...
-
Local News 10/3/22Perry County Commission appoints coroner interim sheriff1Perry County Coroner William "Bill" Bohnert has been appointed to serve as interim Perry County, Missouri, sheriff. His appointment was effective midnight Saturday. Bohnert gave Perry County detective Jason Klaus managerial authority over the...
-
Cape man killed in St. Louis County wreckA Cape Girardeau man was killed early Friday morning in a pedestrian/vehicle wreck in St. Louis County. Releases from St. Louis County Police Department indicated Adam Levi, 24, died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Telegraph...
-
-
Former Sears building in Cape Girardeau gets temporary tenantSpirit Halloween, with an estimated 1,450 pop-up locations in North America, temporarily has set up shop in the former Sears Grand building at 330 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. "We've been here since the end of August and will remain until the...
-
-
-
Most read 9/30/22Mehner accepts town administrator position in Tennessee8Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner has accepted an offer to become the new town administrator for Collierville, Tennessee. She will be officially named to the position pending a vote from the towns mayor and board of aldermen...
-
Most read 9/29/22Cape Girardeau Food Giant manager's last day will be in same store he worked his first7In a career that has gone full circle, Edward Spalding is retiring Friday as store manager of Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, where he got his first job when he was 16 years old. Starting as a stock boy, Spalding said he worked after school and on...
-
Most read 9/28/22Multiple organizations partner to offer severe-weather homeless shelter in Cape Girardeau20Multiple not-for-profit organizations announced Tuesday they will be partnering to provide an overnight shelter for homeless people in cases of extreme weather this winter. The shelter will be at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The plan is to...
-
Most read 9/28/22Central Municipal Pool to close to general public18Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024. The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of...