First Day of School at Guardian Angel School

Welcome back students, parents, faculty, staff and Fr. Kelly. The first day of the 2022-2023 school year was Wednesday, August 24 at Guardian Angel School in Oran.

After the 8 am Mass, Fr. Kelly came to the school and gave a blessing to all the students, teachers, and staff and a blessing for the school building. He walked down the student & teacher filled halls, sprinkling holy water on everyone and then into the cafeteria to bless the cooks. Father welcomed everyone back to school!

May the Guardian Angel, of each one at our school, be present everyday to guard and guide each of us through each and every day.